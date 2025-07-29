Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Bridal Glam In Jayanti Reddy's Stunning Blush Pink Lehenga: PICS

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Bridal Glam In Jayanti Reddy’s Stunning Blush Pink Lehenga: PICS

Bollywood fashionista Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she brought a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair to the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Bollywood fashionista Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she brought a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair to the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she brought a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair to the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi.

Bollywood fashionista Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she brought a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair to the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi.
Bollywood fashionista Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she brought a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair to the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi.
Walking as the showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy, Janhvi stunned in an exquisite blush pink fish-cut lehenga that featured saree-like pleats cascading gracefully from below the knees.
Walking as the showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy, Janhvi stunned in an exquisite blush pink fish-cut lehenga that featured saree-like pleats cascading gracefully from below the knees.
She paired the statement piece with a plunging sweetheart-neckline blouse, while cold-shoulder sleeves adorned with delicate beaded chain embellishments gave the ensemble a regal, jewellery-inspired touch.
She paired the statement piece with a plunging sweetheart-neckline blouse, while cold-shoulder sleeves adorned with delicate beaded chain embellishments gave the ensemble a regal, jewellery-inspired touch.
Adding to the drama, the long dupatta was draped in a chic, modern style, reimagining the classic Indian bridal look with a high-fashion twist.
Adding to the drama, the long dupatta was draped in a chic, modern style, reimagining the classic Indian bridal look with a high-fashion twist.
After captivating the audience on the runway, Janhvi shared glimpses of her showstopper outfit on Instagram.
After captivating the audience on the runway, Janhvi shared glimpses of her showstopper outfit on Instagram.
The actress offered serious wardrobe inspiration for brides seeking the perfect balance between traditional elegance and modern sophistication.
The actress offered serious wardrobe inspiration for brides seeking the perfect balance between traditional elegance and modern sophistication.
Sharing the series of pictures on Instagram, Janhvi captioned her post as,
"Loved walking for @jayantireddylabel ❤️"
On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for her upcoming film Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for her upcoming film Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie, initially slated for a July 25 theatrical release, now awaits a new release date. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie, initially slated for a July 25 theatrical release, now awaits a new release date. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Embed widget