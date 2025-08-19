Explorer
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Glam Photoshoot Sets Social Media On Fire, See Pics
Jacqueline Fernandez stunned Instagram with her latest viral pictures, flaunting her toned physique in a long bodycon dress.
The actress shared party snapshots with her girlfriends, opting for minimal makeup and a chic look.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :Jacqueline Fernandez
Entertainment
9 Photos
Who Is Sahher Bambba? The Rising Star in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*
Entertainment
7 Photos
Triptii Dimri’s Airport Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Goes Viral
Entertainment
10 Photos
Meet Yogita Bihani, The Kerala Story Actor Who Got Engaged To Archana Puran Singh’s Son
Entertainment
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates In-Laws’ 40th Anniversary & Joe Jonas’ Birthday With Family Love
Entertainment
8 Photos
K3G’s Young Poo Malvika Raaj Glows In Maternity Shoot With Husband Pranav Bagga, See Pics
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
INDIA Is Backing THIS Ex-SC Judge As Challenger To CP Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair
India
'Borders Have Been Quiet': NSA Doval Highlights 'Upward Trend' In India-China Relations
Cities
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Advertisement
Entertainment
9 Photos
Who Is Sahher Bambba? The Rising Star in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*
ABP Live Education
Opinion