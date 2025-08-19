Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jacqueline Fernandez's Glam Photoshoot Sets Social Media On Fire, See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Glam Photoshoot Sets Social Media On Fire, See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez stunned Instagram with her latest viral pictures, flaunting her toned physique in a long bodycon dress.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Jacqueline Fernandez stunned Instagram with her latest viral pictures, flaunting her toned physique in a long bodycon dress.

The actress shared party snapshots with her girlfriends, opting for minimal makeup and a chic look.

1/8
Fans flooded the comments section, calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”
Fans flooded the comments section, calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”
2/8
Reports suggest Jacqueline will headline a female-centric Telugu film directed by V. Jayashankarr.
Reports suggest Jacqueline will headline a female-centric Telugu film directed by V. Jayashankarr.
3/8
The movie is said to be packed with action, suspense, and high-end VFX for a cinematic experience.
The movie is said to be packed with action, suspense, and high-end VFX for a cinematic experience.
4/8
Jacqueline’s role will reportedly showcase her in a powerful, never-seen-before avatar.
Jacqueline’s role will reportedly showcase her in a powerful, never-seen-before avatar.
5/8
She was last seen in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.
She was last seen in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.
6/8
Up next, she stars in Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, releasing this Christmas.
Up next, she stars in Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, releasing this Christmas.
7/8
Jacqueline’s net worth is estimated at ₹115 crore, including a $600K island in Sri Lanka and a luxury flat in Mumbai’s Pali Hill.
Jacqueline’s net worth is estimated at ₹115 crore, including a $600K island in Sri Lanka and a luxury flat in Mumbai’s Pali Hill.
8/8
Her car collection includes Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Mercedes Maybach, BMW 5 Series, and Jeep Compass.
Her car collection includes Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Mercedes Maybach, BMW 5 Series, and Jeep Compass.
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Trending News

