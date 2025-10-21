Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jacqueline Fernandez Aces Traditional Elegance In Vibrant Red Saree; PICS

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently turned heads with her effortlessly elegant traditional look, proving once again why she is considered a style icon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Regal in a Stunning Red Saree

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen draped in a rich, vibrant red saree that perfectly complemented her toned figure and radiant complexion.
The saree featured intricate embroidery and subtle embellishments that added a touch of sophistication without overpowering the overall aesthetic.
Jacqueline paired her saree with a matching red blouse with thick golden borders that enhanced the festive vibe, and the fitted silhouette highlighted her graceful posture.
She accessorised minimally but effectively — opting for delicate kundan jewellery, including statement earrings and bangles, which added a traditional charm while keeping the look classy.
Her choice of soft, wavy hair styled into a high ponytail and a neutral yet glowing makeup palette elevated the elegance, allowing the saree and her natural beauty to take center stage.
What stands out in Jacqueline’s fashion sense is her ability to balance modern style with timeless tradition.
While she embraces bold and contemporary trends on red carpets, her traditional looks exude effortless grace, making her one of the few actresses who can carry a saree with such poise.
The overall look not only celebrated Indian craftsmanship and heritage but also highlighted Jacqueline’s confidence in owning her style. (All Image: Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram.)
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
