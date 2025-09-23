Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Step Inside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Luxurious New Delhi Bungalow, See Pics

Farah Khan tours Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s luxurious New Delhi home, revealing grand interiors, a spacious garden, and elegant living spaces.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Riddhima’s residence, sharing a house tour on her YouTube channel.
The video includes appearances by Riddhima’s daughter, Samara Sahni, and Farah’s cook, Dilip, adding a personal touch to the tour.
Farah and Dilip were awestruck by the size of the bungalow, with Dilip joking that it resembled a seven-star hotel.
Riddhima showcased her personal floor, calling it a “chill out zone,” prompting Farah to quip that each family member could have their own floor.
The property features a large barbecue area and an expansive garden that spans one side of the home.
Luxurious details include a crystal chandelier-adorned entrance, ornate mirrors, vintage furniture, paintings, and carefully placed rugs.
The home opens up to a dining space, ambient lighting, and a stylish home bar for entertaining guests.
Riddhima’s personal floor is decorated with family photographs, paintings, dark wood panelling, a separate dining area, and a cozy lounge section.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, is married to Bharat Sahni and has a daughter, Samara. She is set to make her acting debut alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma. (All Images: YouTube/Farah Khan)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, is married to Bharat Sahni and has a daughter, Samara. She is set to make her acting debut alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma. (All Images: YouTube/Farah Khan)
