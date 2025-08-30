Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Inside Priyanka Chopra's African Vacation: Safari Adventures, Nile Views & More; PICS

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s African Vacation: Safari Adventures, Nile Views & More; PICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into what her life has been like “lately.” On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of moments from her vacation in Africa.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into what her life has been like “lately.” On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of moments from her vacation in Africa.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into what her life has been like “lately.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into what her life has been like “lately.” On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of moments from her vacation in Africa.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into what her life has been like “lately.” On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of moments from her vacation in Africa.
Her pictures capture a mix of relaxation and adventure — from indulging in delicious food and sweating it out at the gym to soaking in breathtaking views, photographing wildlife, and sitting under the starry night sky.
Her pictures capture a mix of relaxation and adventure — from indulging in delicious food and sweating it out at the gym to soaking in breathtaking views, photographing wildlife, and sitting under the starry night sky.
She even shared an aerial shot of the majestic Nile River, which stretches nearly 6,700 kilometers from Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean Sea and is regarded as the longest river in the world.
She even shared an aerial shot of the majestic Nile River, which stretches nearly 6,700 kilometers from Lake Victoria to the Mediterranean Sea and is regarded as the longest river in the world.
Priyanka simply captioned her post, “Lately,” geo-tagging Africa as her location.
Priyanka simply captioned her post, “Lately,” geo-tagging Africa as her location.
The actress recently also marked 16 years of Kaminey, reflecting on how the film became a turning point in her career.
The actress recently also marked 16 years of Kaminey, reflecting on how the film became a turning point in her career.
Sharing stills from the movie, where she played Sweety Bhope opposite Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka recalled how director Vishal Bhardwaj offered her the role while she was shooting Dostana in Miami.
Sharing stills from the movie, where she played Sweety Bhope opposite Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka recalled how director Vishal Bhardwaj offered her the role while she was shooting Dostana in Miami.
She revealed that she had always dreamt of working with him but never thought it possible because of her then “commercial” image.
She revealed that she had always dreamt of working with him but never thought it possible because of her then “commercial” image.
Bhardwaj flew to Miami to narrate the story, and though her role had only around eight scenes, he assured her it would become much more — a promise she trusted.
Bhardwaj flew to Miami to narrate the story, and though her role had only around eight scenes, he assured her it would become much more — a promise she trusted.
“I was just greedy to work with him,” Priyanka admitted, adding that he promised to create something incredible for her in return for taking on the part.
“I was just greedy to work with him,” Priyanka admitted, adding that he promised to create something incredible for her in return for taking on the part.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the action comedy Heads Of State. She will next be seen in SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's directorial. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the action comedy Heads Of State. She will next be seen in SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's directorial. (All Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram.)
Published at : 30 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra
