Hrithik Roshan Showers Love On Girlfriend Saba Azad After Song Of Paradise Success, PICS

Hrithik Roshan Showers Love On Girlfriend Saba Azad After Song Of Paradise Success, PICS

Actress Saba Azad is basking in the success of her latest project, Song of Paradise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Actress Saba Azad is basking in the success of her latest project, Song of Paradise.

Hrithik shared stills of Saba from the film, calling her work one of his top 10 performances ever.

1/9
Her boyfriend and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to social media to shower praise on her performance.
Her boyfriend and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to social media to shower praise on her performance.
2/9
He said he was moved to tears when he first watched the film in its rough cut months ago.
He said he was moved to tears when he first watched the film in its rough cut months ago.
3/9
The actor praised not just Saba but also the makers, technicians, and artists involved in the project.
The actor praised not just Saba but also the makers, technicians, and artists involved in the project.
4/9
Hrithik lauded Saba’s resilience, acknowledging the struggles and frustrations she faced in her career.
Hrithik lauded Saba's resilience, acknowledging the struggles and frustrations she faced in her career.
5/9
He expressed joy that Saba was finally receiving the recognition she deserved, calling her an “incredible artiste.”
He expressed joy that Saba was finally receiving the recognition she deserved, calling her an "incredible artiste."
6/9
His heartfelt note ended with the words, “Rock on baby. My heart is full. I love you.”
His heartfelt note ended with the words, "Rock on baby. My heart is full. I love you."
7/9
In a recent interview, Saba said the film’s music helped expand her growth as a musician.
In a recent interview, Saba said the film's music helped expand her growth as a musician.
8/9
She admitted she wasn’t previously aware of Kashmiri music beyond the Santoor and found the experience educational.
She admitted she wasn't previously aware of Kashmiri music beyond the Santoor and found the experience educational.
9/9
Saba plays the role of Zeba Akhtar, inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, in the film produced by Excel Entertainment, Apple Tree Pictures, and Renzu Films. (All Images: Instagram/hrithikroshan)
Saba plays the role of Zeba Akhtar, inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, in the film produced by Excel Entertainment, Apple Tree Pictures, and Renzu Films. (All Images: Instagram/hrithikroshan)
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Saba Azad
Embed widget