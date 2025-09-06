Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Father Rakesh Roshan's Birthday With Unseen Childhood Pics

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Father Rakesh Roshan's Birthday With Unseen Childhood Pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on his 76th birthday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on his 76th birthday.

Hrithik shared a series of unseen childhood photographs featuring himself and his father.

In one photo, a young Hrithik is seen celebrating his birthday with Rakesh placing candles on the cake.
Another photo showed Hrithik sitting on Rakesh’s lap during a family gathering.
A family picture featured Hrithik, Rakesh, Pinkie Roshan, and Sunaina Roshan together.
Several pictures also showed Hrithik with Rakesh on film sets, capturing candid father-son moments.
Hrithik penned a heartfelt note thanking his father for building resilience in him.
He wrote, “Happy birthday to you, papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home.”
Hrithik added that Rakesh taught him the value of inner worthiness and balance beyond external validation.
He further wrote, “I stand proud (and strong), cause I am your son. I love you.”
Hrithik and Rakesh have collaborated on films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3.
Rakesh recently confirmed that Hrithik will direct Krrish 4, with Yash Raj Films co-producing the project.
Hrithik was last seen in War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, which underperformed at the box office with just over ₹300 crore on a ₹400 crore budget. (All Images: Instagram/hrithikroshan)
Published at : 06 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan
