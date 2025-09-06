Explorer
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Father Rakesh Roshan’s Birthday With Unseen Childhood Pics
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on his 76th birthday.
Hrithik shared a series of unseen childhood photographs featuring himself and his father.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Published at : 06 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan
11 Photos
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Father Rakesh Roshan’s Birthday With Unseen Childhood Pics
