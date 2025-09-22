Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFashion With Purpose: Sonam Kapoor’s Godawan Gown Steals The Show At LFW

Fashion With Purpose: Sonam Kapoor’s Godawan Gown Steals The Show At LFW

Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor turned heads at London Fashion Week, attending the Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear presentation by British-Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor turned heads at London Fashion Week, attending the Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear presentation by British-Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Sonam Kapoor Wows at London Fashion Week, Champions Conservation Through Couture

1/10
Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor turned heads at London Fashion Week, attending the Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear presentation by British-Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu.
Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor turned heads at London Fashion Week, attending the Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear presentation by British-Turkish designer Erdem Moralioglu.
2/10
Held at the iconic British Museum, the show was a landmark moment, and Sonam’s front-row presence elevated it further. Known for her bold fashion storytelling, she transformed the front row into a stage that championed advocacy as much as style.
Held at the iconic British Museum, the show was a landmark moment, and Sonam’s front-row presence elevated it further. Known for her bold fashion storytelling, she transformed the front row into a stage that championed advocacy as much as style.
3/10
For the showcase, Sonam wore a custom ivory Erdem gown, adorned with striking cobalt blue motifs of the Godawan, or Great Indian Bustard. Once widespread across India, this bird is now Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List.
For the showcase, Sonam wore a custom ivory Erdem gown, adorned with striking cobalt blue motifs of the Godawan, or Great Indian Bustard. Once widespread across India, this bird is now Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List.
4/10
The gown went beyond couture—it was a conscious statement blending heritage with modernity, honoring India’s cultural roots while highlighting the species’ gradual recovery, from 100 to 173 birds in recent years, thanks to conservation efforts.
The gown went beyond couture—it was a conscious statement blending heritage with modernity, honoring India’s cultural roots while highlighting the species’ gradual recovery, from 100 to 173 birds in recent years, thanks to conservation efforts.
5/10
The intricate embroidery gave the look profound meaning. Each bird motif symbolized beauty, resilience, and revival. In Sonam’s hands, fashion became a storytelling medium, drawing global attention to a cause close to her heart.
The intricate embroidery gave the look profound meaning. Each bird motif symbolized beauty, resilience, and revival. In Sonam’s hands, fashion became a storytelling medium, drawing global attention to a cause close to her heart.
6/10
Sonam completed her ensemble with a sapphire necklace and matching earrings that echoed the cobalt embroidery.
Sonam completed her ensemble with a sapphire necklace and matching earrings that echoed the cobalt embroidery.
7/10
Sleek hair, minimal makeup, and navy heels ensured the gown remained the focal point, proving her expertise in balancing opulence with restraint.
Sleek hair, minimal makeup, and navy heels ensured the gown remained the focal point, proving her expertise in balancing opulence with restraint.
8/10
The look was more than dressing for an occasion—it curated a cultural moment that merged glamour with purpose.
The look was more than dressing for an occasion—it curated a cultural moment that merged glamour with purpose.
9/10
Sharing glimpses of the evening on Instagram, the ‘Neerja’ actress wrote, “From the front row at @erdem for London Fashion Week to a night of celebration – celebrating the rise of the Godawan, from 100 to 173 and Rajasthan’s roots. Grateful to be part of a story where craft, culture and conservation come together.”
Sharing glimpses of the evening on Instagram, the ‘Neerja’ actress wrote, “From the front row at @erdem for London Fashion Week to a night of celebration – celebrating the rise of the Godawan, from 100 to 173 and Rajasthan’s roots. Grateful to be part of a story where craft, culture and conservation come together.”
10/10
Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has built a reputation for using fashion to go beyond aesthetics. By selecting a gown symbolizing the survival of one of the world’s most endangered species, she reminded the global stage that style can carry substance. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has built a reputation for using fashion to go beyond aesthetics. By selecting a gown symbolizing the survival of one of the world’s most endangered species, she reminded the global stage that style can carry substance. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Kapoor Lakme Fashion Week

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Pakistan’s Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–All We Know So Far
Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Pakistan’s Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–All We Know So Far
India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Entertainment
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget