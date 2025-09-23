Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dance In Style: Celebrities' Navratri Hairstyles You Can Try This Festive Season

Dance In Style: Celebrities’ Navratri Hairstyles You Can Try This Festive Season

Navratri is here, and it’s the perfect time to elevate your ethnic look with stylish yet fuss-free hairstyles and accessories.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Navratri is here, and it’s the perfect time to elevate your ethnic look with stylish yet fuss-free hairstyles and accessories.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Mithila Palkar: Festive Hairstyles and Accessories for Navratri 2025

1/9
Navratri is here, and it's the perfect time to elevate your ethnic look with stylish yet fuss-free hairstyles and accessories. While the excitement to dance your heart out at Garba peaks, you wouldn't want your hair to hold you back! Here's a curated guide inspired by Bollywood stars, showcasing Navratri-ready hairstyles that are both practical and elegant.
Navratri is here, and it’s the perfect time to elevate your ethnic look with stylish yet fuss-free hairstyles and accessories. While the excitement to dance your heart out at Garba peaks, you wouldn’t want your hair to hold you back! Here’s a curated guide inspired by Bollywood stars, showcasing Navratri-ready hairstyles that are both practical and elegant.
2/9
These Navratri-inspired hairstyles and accessories are perfect for dancing through the Garba nights in style—effortless, festive, and full of personality!
These Navratri-inspired hairstyles and accessories are perfect for dancing through the Garba nights in style—effortless, festive, and full of personality!
3/9
Ahsaas Channa : If you're someone who loves to add a playful pop of colour to your festive looks, Ahsaas Channa's hairstyle is the one to bookmark! She keeps it fun by tying her hair in a simple ponytail and decking it up with multicoloured floral accessories that mimic a garba "gun chakkar" vibe.
Ahsaas Channa : If you’re someone who loves to add a playful pop of colour to your festive looks, Ahsaas Channa’s hairstyle is the one to bookmark! She keeps it fun by tying her hair in a simple ponytail and decking it up with multicoloured floral accessories that mimic a garba “gun chakkar” vibe.
4/9
Nitanshi Goel: Dramatic Messy Braid Nitanshi Goel shows how to make a statement with a messy braid intertwined with a matching ribbon. She adds a headpiece for extra depth and leaves generous strands around her face for a soft, romantic look.
Nitanshi Goel: Dramatic Messy Braid Nitanshi Goel shows how to make a statement with a messy braid intertwined with a matching ribbon. She adds a headpiece for extra depth and leaves generous strands around her face for a soft, romantic look.
5/9
Tara Sutaria: Sleek Bun with Sophisticated Accessories Tara Sutaria keeps things neat with a sleek bun adorned with fresh gajras. Her look is elevated with a choker and drop earrings, striking a balance between elegance and simplicity.
Tara Sutaria: Sleek Bun with Sophisticated Accessories Tara Sutaria keeps things neat with a sleek bun adorned with fresh gajras. Her look is elevated with a choker and drop earrings, striking a balance between elegance and simplicity.
6/9
Janhvi Kapoor: Half-Up, Half-Down Elegance Janhvi Kapoor leaves half her hair open while pinning the upper sections from the sides, creating a graceful and generous look. She pairs this with traditional earrings featuring ear chains, which double as chic hair accessories.
Janhvi Kapoor: Half-Up, Half-Down Elegance Janhvi Kapoor leaves half her hair open while pinning the upper sections from the sides, creating a graceful and generous look. She pairs this with traditional earrings featuring ear chains, which double as chic hair accessories.
7/9
Ananya Panday: Messy Braid with a Refreshing Twist Ananya Panday demonstrates a voluminous messy braid, letting soft fringes frame her face for a stylish, traditional appeal. She finishes the look by tucking floral pieces into the pleats, keeping it breezy and festive.
Ananya Panday: Messy Braid with a Refreshing Twist Ananya Panday demonstrates a voluminous messy braid, letting soft fringes frame her face for a stylish, traditional appeal. She finishes the look by tucking floral pieces into the pleats, keeping it breezy and festive.
8/9
Mithila Palkar: Classic Bun with Floral Flair For a sweat-free, comfortable option, Mithila Palkar opts for a classy bun—ideal for girls with dense curls. She decorates the hairstyle with fresh roses while leaving a few curly strands loose, perfectly complemented by statement earrings.
Mithila Palkar: Classic Bun with Floral Flair For a sweat-free, comfortable option, Mithila Palkar opts for a classy bun—ideal for girls with dense curls. She decorates the hairstyle with fresh roses while leaving a few curly strands loose, perfectly complemented by statement earrings.
9/9
Shraddha Kapoor: Thick Braid with Golden Accents Shraddha Kapoor's thick braid gets a festive upgrade with a golden thread woven through the pleats. Pair it with fresh gajras or roses and statement jewellery to instantly level up your ethnic style. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Shraddha Kapoor: Thick Braid with Golden Accents Shraddha Kapoor’s thick braid gets a festive upgrade with a golden thread woven through the pleats. Pair it with fresh gajras or roses and statement jewellery to instantly level up your ethnic style. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
