Explorer
Dance In Style: Celebrities’ Navratri Hairstyles You Can Try This Festive Season
Navratri is here, and it’s the perfect time to elevate your ethnic look with stylish yet fuss-free hairstyles and accessories.
From Janhvi Kapoor to Mithila Palkar: Festive Hairstyles and Accessories for Navratri 2025
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Entertainment
9 Photos
Dance In Style: Celebrities’ Navratri Hairstyles You Can Try This Festive Season
Entertainment
10 Photos
Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Conferred National Awards. See Pics
Entertainment
10 Photos
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi In Heirloom Pashmina Saree At Homebound Premiere; PICS
Entertainment
17 Photos
Star-Studded Night: Bollywood Celebs Shine At Homebound Special Screening; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘Empty Words Don’t Solve War’: Trump Slams UN, Blasts Europe For ‘Funding War On Themselves’
Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue Ahead Of Trump's Speech
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Advertisement
Entertainment
9 Photos
Dance In Style: Celebrities’ Navratri Hairstyles You Can Try This Festive Season
Entertainment
10 Photos
Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Conferred National Awards. See Pics
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion