Channelling Her Inner Barbie: Neha Dupia Turns Heads In Pink Saree; See PICS

Channelling Her Inner Barbie: Neha Dupia Turns Heads In Pink Saree; See PICS

Actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia lit up social media with her latest post from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, one of Bollywood’s grandest festive gatherings this season.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia lit up social media with her latest post from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, one of Bollywood's grandest festive gatherings this season.

Neha Dupia Stuns in Pasty Pink Saree at Manish Malhotra’s Star-Studded Diwali Bash

1/8
Actress and former Miss India Neha Dupia lit up social media with her latest post from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, one of Bollywood’s grandest festive gatherings this season.
In the pictures, Neha looked ethereal in a pasty pink saree paired with a mirrorwork blouse by Manish Malhotra.
2/8
Sharing a series of photographs, Neha captioned her post: “Channelling my inner Barbie this Diwali and holding my firecrackers close. And most of all, @manishmalhotra05, there is no one like you — your beautiful home, your big heart, and the abundance of love and joy you spread. You truly are the best for a reason; no one goes festive the way you do. Thank you for bringing the cheer to your home and ours.”
Sharing a series of photographs, Neha captioned her post: “Channelling my inner Barbie this Diwali and holding my firecrackers close. And most of all, @manishmalhotra05, there is no one like you — your beautiful home, your big heart, and the abundance of love and joy you spread. You truly are the best for a reason; no one goes festive the way you do. Thank you for bringing the cheer to your home and ours.”
3/8
She accessorised her look with matching pink bangles and opted for minimal makeup, creating a sophisticated yet festive aesthetic.
Posing gracefully against a backdrop of golden lights, she exuded warmth and elegance, perfectly capturing the Diwali spirit.
4/8
She accessorised her look with matching pink bangles and opted for minimal makeup, creating a sophisticated yet festive aesthetic.
The event was widely talked about for its grandeur, glitz, and festive cheer.
5/8
Posing gracefully against a backdrop of golden lights, she exuded warmth and elegance, perfectly capturing the Diwali spirit.
Posing gracefully against a backdrop of golden lights, she exuded warmth and elegance, perfectly capturing the Diwali spirit.
6/8
The glamorous Diwali bash, hosted by Manish Malhotra, was attended by some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan, Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Veer Paharia, Neha Dupia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Johar.
The glamorous Diwali bash, hosted by Manish Malhotra, was attended by some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan, Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Veer Paharia, Neha Dupia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Johar.
7/8
The event was widely talked about for its grandeur, glitz, and festive cheer.
The event was widely talked about for its grandeur, glitz, and festive cheer.
8/8
Neha Dupia made her Bollywood debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003 and has appeared in notable films such as Julie, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Mithyan, Tumhari Sulu, and Chup Chup Ke. (All Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram.)
Neha Dupia made her Bollywood debut with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003 and has appeared in notable films such as Julie, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Mithyan, Tumhari Sulu, and Chup Chup Ke. (All Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram.)
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
