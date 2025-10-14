Explorer
Channelling Her Inner Barbie: Neha Dupia Turns Heads In Pink Saree; See PICS
Actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia lit up social media with her latest post from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, one of Bollywood’s grandest festive gatherings this season.
Neha Dupia Stuns in Pasty Pink Saree at Manish Malhotra’s Star-Studded Diwali Bash
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :Neha Dhupia Saree Look
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Bihar Election Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
Advertisement
ABP Live Business
Opinion