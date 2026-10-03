India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCelebs Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Make Public Appearances

Celebs Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Make Public Appearances

Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani were spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani were spotted in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani spotted in Mumbai.

1/5
Neetu Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, making a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city. The actress kept her look elegant and comfortable, while maintaining her signature understated style.
Neetu Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, making a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city. The actress kept her look elegant and comfortable, while maintaining her signature understated style.
2/5
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Harsh Limbachiyaa, were spotted together on the sets of the Indian Game Show in Mumbai today. The couple arrived for the shoot and kept their appearance casual yet stylish.
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Harsh Limbachiyaa, were spotted together on the sets of the Indian Game Show in Mumbai today. The couple arrived for the shoot and kept their appearance casual yet stylish.
3/5
Yuvika Chaudhary was spotted in Mumbai today. The actress and television personality made a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city.
Yuvika Chaudhary was spotted in Mumbai today. The actress and television personality made a stylish appearance as she stepped out in the city.
4/5
Ridhima Pandit was spotted on the sets of the Indian Game Show in Mumbai today. The television actress arrived for the shoot and was seen making a stylish appearance.
Ridhima Pandit was spotted on the sets of the Indian Game Show in Mumbai today. The television actress arrived for the shoot and was seen making a stylish appearance.
5/5
Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani were spotted together at the airport in Mumbai. The veteran actor and actress-turned-model were seen making their way through the airport as they headed for their travel plans.
Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani were spotted together at the airport in Mumbai. The veteran actor and actress-turned-model were seen making their way through the airport as they headed for their travel plans.
Published at : 03 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ridhima Pandit Bharti Singh Harsh Limbachiyaa Neetu Kapoor Yuvika Chaudhary

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Lara Raj’s Desi Glam Look On Global Stage Takes Us Straight Back To The Komolika Era | Watch
Lara Raj’s Desi Glam Look On Global Stage Takes Us Straight Back To The Komolika Era | Watch
Entertainment
WATCH: Tom Cruise Hugs Avneet Kaur At Digger Premiere, Opens Up About His ‘Outrageous’ Role
WATCH: Tom Cruise Hugs Avneet Kaur At Digger Premiere, Opens Up About His ‘Outrageous’ Role
Entertainment
Arbaaz Khan Avoids Salman Khan Question At Event, Says ‘Was It Related To Jewellery?’ | WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Avoids Salman Khan Question At Event, Says ‘Was It Related To Jewellery?’ | WATCH
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Questions Love Gill’s Bond With Gullu, Calls It ‘Fake’; Love Gill Hits Back Says 'Aapko Kya dikkat ho rahi hai'
Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Questions Love Gill’s Bond With Gullu, Calls It ‘Fake’; Love Gill Hits Back Says 'Aapko Kya dikkat ho rahi hai'
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

ASIAN GAMES: Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Defeats Pakistan by 19 Runs for Cricket Gold
ASIAN GAMES: India Beats Pakistan in Cricket Final to Claim Gold Medal
NOIDA SHOCKER: 25-Year-Old Dies After Falling From High-Rise in Sector 94
WAR UPDATE: Kharkiv Hit by Russian Strikes Across Three Areas, Casualties Reported
DUBAI-TEL AVIV FLIGHT: New Probe Details Emerge on Co-Pilot Hamam Al-Hammami Attack

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget