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Celebs Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Make Public Appearances
Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani were spotted in Mumbai.
Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Gulshan Grover and Sangeeta Bijlani spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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