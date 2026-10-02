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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCelebs Spotted | Malaika Arora, Manish Paul, Sara Tendulkar And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celebs Spotted | Malaika Arora, Manish Paul, Sara Tendulkar And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen, Sara Tendulkar, Manish Paul and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for different outings.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen, Sara Tendulkar, Manish Paul and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for different outings.

Celebs Spotted: Sara Tendulkar, Maniesh Paul, and Malaika Arora spotted in Mumbai.

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Malaika Arora was spotted near her gym in Mumbai as she stepped out for her fitness routine.
Malaika Arora was spotted near her gym in Mumbai as she stepped out for her fitness routine.
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Veteran actors Kanwaljit Singh and Anuradha Patel were spotted together in Mumbai as they stepped out at a popular celebrity dining venue.
Veteran actors Kanwaljit Singh and Anuradha Patel were spotted together in Mumbai as they stepped out at a popular celebrity dining venue.
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Maniesh Paul was also spotted in Mumbai. Known for his energetic personality and hosting skills, Maniesh kept his look casual during the outing. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he made his way through the city.
Maniesh Paul was also spotted in Mumbai. Known for his energetic personality and hosting skills, Maniesh kept his look casual during the outing. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he made his way through the city.
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Actor and television host Maniesh Paul was also spotted in Mumbai. Known for his energetic personality and hosting skills, Maniesh kept his look casual during the outing. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he made his way through the city.
Actor and television host Maniesh Paul was also spotted in Mumbai. Known for his energetic personality and hosting skills, Maniesh kept his look casual during the outing. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi as he made his way through the city.
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Actress Sushmita Sen was spotted in Mumbai, drawing attention from the paparazzi. The former Miss Universe kept her appearance stylish yet effortless as she stepped out.
Actress Sushmita Sen was spotted in Mumbai, drawing attention from the paparazzi. The former Miss Universe kept her appearance stylish yet effortless as she stepped out.
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sushmita Sen Manish Paul Bollywood Celebrities Sara Tendulkar Kanwaljit Singh Malaika Arora Celebrity Spotted

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