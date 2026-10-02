Explorer
Celebs Spotted | Malaika Arora, Manish Paul, Sara Tendulkar And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen, Sara Tendulkar, Manish Paul and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for different outings.
Celebs Spotted: Sara Tendulkar, Maniesh Paul, and Malaika Arora spotted in Mumbai.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celebs Spotted | Malaika Arora, Manish Paul, Sara Tendulkar And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit And Other Bollywood Stars Step Out In Mumbai
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai
Entertainment
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Vishal Dadlani Raises ‘Go Gyanu Go’ Slogan, Asks ‘What Will You Do If You Lose Power To Vote?’
Entertainment
Shabana Azmi Joins ‘Jail Bharo’ Protest At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Says ‘Our Votes Are Being Taken Away’ | WATCH
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Adds Late-Night Shows In Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad Amid High Demand
Entertainment
Naseeruddin Shah Joins CJP Protest In Mumbai, Meets Abhijeet Dipke On Gandhi Jayanti Over Electoral Roll Row
Advertisement
Entertainment
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit And Other Bollywood Stars Step Out In Mumbai
Nayanima Basu
Opinion