Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's Possible New Flame

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya’s Possible New Flame

Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time for his alleged new relationship rather than cricket.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time for his alleged new relationship rather than cricket.

Rumours are swirling that the cricketer may be dating model Mahieka Sharma.

The speculation began after a Reddit thread highlighted a faint male figure in the background of one of Mahieka's selfies.
The speculation began after a Reddit thread highlighted a faint male figure in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies.
Neither Hardik nor Mahieka have publicly confirmed or denied the rumours so far.
Neither Hardik nor Mahieka have publicly confirmed or denied the rumours so far.
Mahieka Sharma completed her degree in Economics and Finance before moving into full-time modelling and acting.
Mahieka Sharma completed her degree in Economics and Finance before moving into full-time modelling and acting.
She has appeared in music videos, independent films, and ad campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo.
She has appeared in music videos, independent films, and ad campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo.
The model has walked the ramp for top Indian designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.
The model has walked the ramp for top Indian designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.
In 2024, Mahieka was awarded the “Model of the Year (New Age)
In 2024, Mahieka was awarded the “Model of the Year (New Age)" at the Indian Fashion Awards.
Known for her professionalism, Mahieka once performed despite a severe eye infection just before an important show.
Known for her professionalism, Mahieka once performed despite a severe eye infection just before an important show.
During another ramp walk, she broke her heel but continued without backing out.
During another ramp walk, she broke her heel but continued without backing out.
Hardik Pandya was previously married to Natasa Stankovic; they tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed vows in February 2023. The couple announced their separation in July 2024. (All Images: Instagram/mahiekasharma)
Hardik Pandya was previously married to Natasa Stankovic; they tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed vows in February 2023. The couple announced their separation in July 2024. (All Images: Instagram/mahiekasharma)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya

Photo Gallery

