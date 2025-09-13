Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Urmila Matondkar's Floral Fantasy: A Summer Look That's All Kinds Of Stunning

Urmila Matondkar’s Floral Fantasy: A Summer Look That’s All Kinds Of Stunning

Urmila Matondkar captivates in her latest photoshoot wearing a blue floral mini dress. From makeup to fashion vibes, here’s a breakdown of her elegant look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:09 AM (IST)
Urmila Matondkar captivates in her latest photoshoot wearing a blue floral mini dress. From makeup to fashion vibes, here’s a breakdown of her elegant look.

Urmila Matondkar in a stunning blue floral dress during her latest photoshoot – elegance redefined.

1/7
Urmila Matondkar, known for her timeless beauty and fashion-forward choices, is once again turning heads with her latest photoshoot. Clad in a stunning floral ensemble, she effortlessly blends classic charm with contemporary flair, proving why she remains a style icon across generations.
Urmila Matondkar, known for her timeless beauty and fashion-forward choices, is once again turning heads with her latest photoshoot. Clad in a stunning floral ensemble, she effortlessly blends classic charm with contemporary flair, proving why she remains a style icon across generations.
2/7
Urmila wears a short, flared dress in a pristine white base adorned with striking blue floral prints. The outfit features structured pleats, a flattering sweetheart neckline, and delicate bow-tie shoulder straps—offering a perfect blend of playful and poised. The fitted bodice accentuates her figure, while the flared skirt gives the look a youthful swing.
Urmila wears a short, flared dress in a pristine white base adorned with striking blue floral prints. The outfit features structured pleats, a flattering sweetheart neckline, and delicate bow-tie shoulder straps—offering a perfect blend of playful and poised. The fitted bodice accentuates her figure, while the flared skirt gives the look a youthful swing.
3/7
Her makeup is minimal yet radiant, with a soft pink lip that adds a youthful glow. The eyes are slightly defined with just enough drama to keep the focus on her natural features. A touch of blush and luminous skin complete the fresh-faced look.
Her makeup is minimal yet radiant, with a soft pink lip that adds a youthful glow. The eyes are slightly defined with just enough drama to keep the focus on her natural features. A touch of blush and luminous skin complete the fresh-faced look.
4/7
Urmila’s voluminous hair is styled in loose waves, parted slightly to the side, cascading down her shoulders. The hairstyle adds to the playful sophistication of the ensemble, complementing the outfit’s feminine feel.
Urmila’s voluminous hair is styled in loose waves, parted slightly to the side, cascading down her shoulders. The hairstyle adds to the playful sophistication of the ensemble, complementing the outfit’s feminine feel.
5/7
She accessorises her look with silver hoop earrings, transparent bangles, and pointed silver heels that sparkle under the light. The heels elongate her frame while perfectly matching the dress’s chic aesthetics. The accessories are kept minimal, allowing the vibrant outfit to remain the centre of attention.
She accessorises her look with silver hoop earrings, transparent bangles, and pointed silver heels that sparkle under the light. The heels elongate her frame while perfectly matching the dress’s chic aesthetics. The accessories are kept minimal, allowing the vibrant outfit to remain the centre of attention.
6/7
The overall aesthetic of the photoshoot is dreamy, clean, and summery. Shot against both a minimal blue backdrop and a scenic cityscape balcony, the vibe channels breezy sophistication. The palette, poses, and expressions convey a woman who is confident, classic, and completely in control of her narrative.
The overall aesthetic of the photoshoot is dreamy, clean, and summery. Shot against both a minimal blue backdrop and a scenic cityscape balcony, the vibe channels breezy sophistication. The palette, poses, and expressions convey a woman who is confident, classic, and completely in control of her narrative.
7/7
Urmila Matondkar, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses from the ’90s and early 2000s, has always stood out for her powerful performances and bold fashion choices. From Rangeela to Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, she brought both intensity and glamour to the screen. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial)
Urmila Matondkar, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses from the ’90s and early 2000s, has always stood out for her powerful performances and bold fashion choices. From Rangeela to Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, she brought both intensity and glamour to the screen. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Urmila Matondkar Bollywood Style Urmila Matondkar New Photoshoot Urmila Floral Dress Urmila Matondkar Fashion Urmila 2025

Embed widget