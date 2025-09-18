The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Bollywood In Glitz & Glammer, See Pics

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentThe Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Bollywood In Glitz & Glammer, See Pics

From Alia Bhatt to Khushi Kapoor: A Glamorous Roundup of the Best Red Carpet Moments at The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
1/10
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twinning in white.
2/10
Khushi Kapoor ina glittery silvery outfit.
3/10
Bhumi Pednekar rocking a vintage monochrome look.
4/10
Shalini Passi in regal outfit.
5/10
Jacky Baghnani looking dapper as ever.
6/10
Nita Ambani graceful as ever.
7/10
Tamannaah giving the best glittery vibe.
8/10
Orry stylish as always.
9/10
Vicky Kaushal looking his super dapper self.
10/10
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Sriram Nene. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@manavmanglani)
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt SRK Aryan Khan SRK + Aryan Khan Debut Show

Photo Gallery

