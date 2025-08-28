Explorer
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Alisah’s Sweet 16 With Heartfelt Wishes; See PICS
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen marked a special milestone in her daughter Alisah’s life as she celebrated her 16th birthday with a loving tribute.
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Sushmita Sen Alisah Sen Renee Sen
