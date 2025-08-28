Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Alisah's Sweet 16 With Heartfelt Wishes; See PICS

Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Alisah’s Sweet 16 With Heartfelt Wishes; See PICS

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen marked a special milestone in her daughter Alisah’s life as she celebrated her 16th birthday with a loving tribute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Showering praise on her younger daughter, the actress spoke about her achievements, kind nature, and her new role as school captain.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen marked a special milestone in her daughter Alisah’s life as she celebrated her 16th birthday with a loving tribute.

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen marked a special milestone in her daughter Alisah’s life as she celebrated her 16th birthday with a loving tribute.
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen marked a special milestone in her daughter Alisah’s life as she celebrated her 16th birthday with a loving tribute.
Showering praise on her younger daughter, the actress spoke about her achievements, kind nature, and her new role as school captain.
Showering praise on her younger daughter, the actress spoke about her achievements, kind nature, and her new role as school captain.
Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a carousel of 19 pictures featuring herself, Alisah, and her elder daughter Renee.
Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a carousel of 19 pictures featuring herself, Alisah, and her elder daughter Renee.
The images captured their happiest moments together—from holidays to family celebrations.
The images captured their happiest moments together—from holidays to family celebrations.
In her heartfelt caption, she wrote: "Happpyyyyyy 16th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 The Sweetest Sixteen I know….and no, I am not biased!!! Just a very Proud Maa of a beautiful soul, with the kindest heart & the most loving presence!!!"
In her heartfelt caption, she wrote: “Happpyyyyyy 16th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 The Sweetest Sixteen I know….and no, I am not biased!!! Just a very Proud Maa of a beautiful soul, with the kindest heart & the most loving presence!!!”
Expressing her admiration for her daughter's growth, the actress added: "I witness in awe all of your achievements …knowing there's so much more to come!!! What a magical year awaits you my shona Maa!!!"
Expressing her admiration for her daughter’s growth, the actress added: “I witness in awe all of your achievements …knowing there’s so much more to come!!! What a magical year awaits you my shona Maa!!!"
"May God always shower you with the choicest of blessings…May your destiny be as graceful as you!!!"
Concluding the note with immense pride, she wrote: "We begin Sixteen as #schoolcaptain #yeahhhhh way to go Munchkin!!! #partytime @reneesen47 @alisahsen47 I LOVE YOU!!! #duggadugga #maa."
Concluding the note with immense pride, she wrote: “We begin Sixteen as #schoolcaptain #yeahhhhh way to go Munchkin!!! #partytime @reneesen47 @alisahsen47 I LOVE YOU!!! #duggadugga #maa.”
Sushmita, now 49, is a proud mother to two adopted daughters. At just 24, she welcomed her first daughter Renee in 2000, and in 2010, Alisah became a part of their family.
Sushmita, now 49, is a proud mother to two adopted daughters. At just 24, she welcomed her first daughter Renee in 2000, and in 2010, Alisah became a part of their family.
On the occasion of her younger sister's birthday, Renee Sen also took to social media to pen a heartfelt message.
On the occasion of her younger sister’s birthday, Renee Sen also took to social media to pen a heartfelt message.
Renee fondly called her sister her "cute little pumpkin" and admitted she still misses the days when Alisah was just a tiny baby who fit into her arms so easily. (All Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram.)
Renee fondly called her sister her “cute little pumpkin” and admitted she still misses the days when Alisah was just a tiny baby who fit into her arms so easily. (All Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram.)
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Sushmita Sen Alisah Sen Renee Sen
