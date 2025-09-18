Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentStarry Night Out: Khushi Kapoor’s PICS With Vedang Raina & Friends Go Viral

Starry Night Out: Khushi Kapoor’s PICS With Vedang Raina & Friends Go Viral

The Nadaaniyan star Khushi Kapoor set social media abuzz as she shared a series of stunning pictures from last night's outing, giving fans a glimpse into her glamorous evening.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
The Nadaaniyan star Khushi Kapoor set social media abuzz as she shared a series of stunning pictures from last night’s outing, giving fans a glimpse into her glamorous evening.

Khushi Kapoor Drops Stunning Pics With Vedang Raina & Friends, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

1/9
The Nadaaniyan star Khushi Kapoor set social media abuzz as she shared a series of stunning pictures from last night’s outing, giving fans a glimpse into her glamorous evening.
The Nadaaniyan star Khushi Kapoor set social media abuzz as she shared a series of stunning pictures from last night’s outing, giving fans a glimpse into her glamorous evening.
2/9
The photos featured Khushi posing alongside Tania Shroff — the daughter of industrialists Jaidev and Romila Shroff, who has carved a niche for herself as a model-turned-designer — and fashion blogger and style influencer Muskan Chanana.
The photos featured Khushi posing alongside Tania Shroff — the daughter of industrialists Jaidev and Romila Shroff, who has carved a niche for herself as a model-turned-designer — and fashion blogger and style influencer Muskan Chanana.
3/9
Actor Vedang Raina also made a stylish appearance, much to the delight of fans.
Actor Vedang Raina also made a stylish appearance, much to the delight of fans.
4/9
One particular picture that grabbed attention showed Vedang standing between Khushi and Tania. The trio exuded charm and charisma, winning hearts across social media. Vedang looked dapper in a crisp white satin shirt paired with black pants and a jacket, while Tania stunned in a shimmery red dress.
One particular picture that grabbed attention showed Vedang standing between Khushi and Tania. The trio exuded charm and charisma, winning hearts across social media. Vedang looked dapper in a crisp white satin shirt paired with black pants and a jacket, while Tania stunned in a shimmery red dress.
5/9
Khushi turned heads in a silver-embellished, body-hugging ensemble that accentuated her toned figure.
Khushi turned heads in a silver-embellished, body-hugging ensemble that accentuated her toned figure.
6/9
She completed the look with glam makeup, highlighted cheeks and her hair styled open.
She completed the look with glam makeup, highlighted cheeks and her hair styled open.
7/9
Khushi kept her caption simple with "Last night" followed by emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap quickly responded with, "Sexyyyyy," while Orry (Orhan Awatramani) dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis.
Khushi kept her caption simple with “Last night” followed by emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap quickly responded with, “Sexyyyyy,” while Orry (Orhan Awatramani) dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis.
8/9
Fans were equally thrilled to finally see Khushi and Vedang in one frame, with comments like "Finally, a picture of you and Vedang together" flooding the post.
Fans were equally thrilled to finally see Khushi and Vedang in one frame, with comments like “Finally, a picture of you and Vedang together” flooding the post.
9/9
Khushi Kapoor starred in the unremarkable romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan, both released in 2025, after her debut film The Archies. Next, she has Mom 2 in her pipeline. (All Image: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Khushi Kapoor starred in the unremarkable romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan, both released in 2025, after her debut film The Archies. Next, she has Mom 2 in her pipeline. (All Image: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
