Starry Family Reunion: Kajol, Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Durga Puja Together

Starry Family Reunion: Kajol, Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Durga Puja Together

Kajol brought festive cheer and elegance to her annual Durga Puja celebrations this year with her stunning traditional look and the warmth of family gatherings.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:34 PM (IST)
Kajol brought festive cheer and elegance to her annual Durga Puja celebrations this year with her stunning traditional look and the warmth of family gatherings.

Durga Puja Diaries: Kajol Shares Heartwarming Moments with Family

Kajol brought festive cheer and elegance to her annual Durga Puja celebrations this year with her stunning traditional look and the warmth of family gatherings.
For the occasion, she chose a beautiful beige saree adorned with vibrant yellow and pink bandhani prints that instantly added a splash of color and festivity to her ensemble.
The saree, with its intricate bandhani work, was the perfect blend of tradition and sophistication, while the bright hues reflected the joy and vibrance of the celebrations.
She styled the look with a contrasting yellow blouse, keeping the focus on the saree’s colorful detailing. Kajol accessorized minimally yet elegantly—a pair of statement jhumkas and traditional bangles elevated her outfit without overpowering it.
Her makeup was kept soft and fresh with kohl-rimmed eyes, a small bindi, and a nude lip, while her hair was neatly tied back, lending her a graceful and fuss-free look for the celebrations.
Kajol shared heartwarming glimpses from the festivities, which turned out to be a full family affair.
She was seen performing rituals and posing with her cousins Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji.
She also shared a picture with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan giving netizens 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie GHam' vibes.
The pictures radiated tradition, togetherness, and the joy of Durga Puja as the family came together to celebrate the auspicious occasion. (All Image: Kajol/Instagram.)
The pictures radiated tradition, togetherness, and the joy of Durga Puja as the family came together to celebrate the auspicious occasion. (All Image: Kajol/Instagram.)
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Kajol Rani Mukerji Durga Puja Celebrations Jaya Bachchan

