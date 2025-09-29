Explorer
Starry Family Reunion: Kajol, Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Durga Puja Together
Kajol brought festive cheer and elegance to her annual Durga Puja celebrations this year with her stunning traditional look and the warmth of family gatherings.
Durga Puja Diaries: Kajol Shares Heartwarming Moments with Family
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Celebrities
9 Photos
Starry Family Reunion: Kajol, Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Celebrate Durga Puja Together
Celebrities
9 Photos
Rani Mukerji, Kajol Shine in Sarees at Durga Puja; Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji Join Festivities
Celebrities
8 Photos
Nora Fatehi Stuns In Rahul Mishra’s Plaided Pink Corsetted Gown At AFEW Dubai Debut
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Trump ‘Very Confident’ On Gaza Peace Deal As He Holds Talks With Netanyahu In White House
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Cities
Rao Narendra Singh Made Haryana Congress Chief In OBC Outreach Move, Hooda Appointed CLP Leader
World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
Advertisement
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion