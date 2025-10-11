Sonam Kapoor’s Festive Glam: Traditional Banarasi Saree With A Contemporary Twist

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she is considered a style icon, as she celebrated Karva Chauth in a breathtaking multi-coloured Banarasi saree.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Karva Chauth in Regal Banarasi Saree with Modern Flair

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she is considered a style icon, as she celebrated Karva Chauth in a breathtaking multi-coloured Banarasi saree that perfectly blended traditional elegance with her signature contemporary touch.
rue to her reputation for sartorial finesse, Sonam effortlessly showcased how festive dressing can be both classic and modern.
Sonam’s choice of a Banarasi saree spoke volumes about her understanding of traditional Indian textiles. The saree featured rich, vibrant hues interwoven with intricate zari work, making it an eye-catching ensemble for the auspicious occasion.
What made the look stand out was the contemporary styling—Sonam draped the saree in a slightly unconventional way, adding structure and sophistication without losing the saree’s regal charm.
She paired the ensemble with a fitted blouse that balanced the grandeur of the saree, keeping the focus on the intricate patterns and vibrant colours. Her styling emphasized her ability to make even a traditional saree feel fresh and fashion-forward.
True to her fashion-forward sensibilities, Sonam accessorized her Karva Chauth look with statement earrings and chunky bangles, which complemented the saree without overpowering it.
Her makeup was soft and glowing, enhancing her natural features, while her hair was styled elegantly to frame her face, completing a look that was festive, chic, and effortlessly graceful.
Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has carved a niche as Bollywood’s style maven, known for her fearless fashion choices and innate sense of glamour. She has consistently demonstrated how traditional Indian attire can be reinvented with a modern twist, making her a reference point for festive fashion. (All Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
