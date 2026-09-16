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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan

Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan

Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal, Daisy Shah and more Bollywood stars attended Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal, Daisy Shah and more Bollywood stars attended Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.

Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal and other Bollywood stars attend Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.

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Salman Khan was present at brother Sohail Khan’s residence for the Ganpati celebrations. The actor took part in the aarti before the Ganesh idol was taken for visarjan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Salman Khan was present at brother Sohail Khan’s residence for the Ganpati celebrations. The actor took part in the aarti before the Ganesh idol was taken for visarjan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Elli AvRam also attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence. She arrived in a traditional ethnic saree, with her festive appearance drawing attention. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Elli AvRam also attended the Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence. She arrived in a traditional ethnic saree, with her festive appearance drawing attention. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Sohail Khan took part in the Ganpati Visarjan alongside Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaaz Khan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sohail Khan took part in the Ganpati Visarjan alongside Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaaz Khan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Arpita Khan also participated in the visarjan after the aarti and puja. She joined the proceedings as the family marked the occasion with the immersion of the Ganesh idol. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Arpita Khan also participated in the visarjan after the aarti and puja. She joined the proceedings as the family marked the occasion with the immersion of the Ganesh idol. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Daisy Shah added to the festive mood during the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. The actor was seen dancing to the energetic beats of drums as the gathering continued. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Daisy Shah added to the festive mood during the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. The actor was seen dancing to the energetic beats of drums as the gathering continued. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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‘Fukrey’ actor Varun Sharma was among the guests at Sohail Khan’s residence. During the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations, he was spotted interacting with Salman Khan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
‘Fukrey’ actor Varun Sharma was among the guests at Sohail Khan’s residence. During the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations, he was spotted interacting with Salman Khan. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Sohail Khan’s ‘Alliance’ co-contestants Niti Taylor and Vanshraj Singh also attended the celebrations together. The duo stopped to pose for the paparazzi and were photographed at the gathering. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sohail Khan’s ‘Alliance’ co-contestants Niti Taylor and Vanshraj Singh also attended the celebrations together. The duo stopped to pose for the paparazzi and were photographed at the gathering. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Pragya Jaiswal was also spotted at the Ganpati celebrations. She opted for a beautiful blue outfit for the occasion, adding a festive touch to her appearance as she posed for the cameras. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Pragya Jaiswal was also spotted at the Ganpati celebrations. She opted for a beautiful blue outfit for the occasion, adding a festive touch to her appearance as she posed for the cameras. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Elli Avram Ganesh Visarjan Ganesh Chaturthi Salman Khan ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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