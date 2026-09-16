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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal, Daisy Shah and more Bollywood stars attended Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal and other Bollywood stars attend Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan
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