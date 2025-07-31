Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Candid Pics After Dinner Date With Raj Nidimoru, Fuels Dating Rumours

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
1/9
Just a day after grabbing headlines for her dinner outing with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has treated fans to a delightful photo dump on Instagram, giving a peek into her personal life.
2/9
Sharing the post, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress penned a thoughtful caption: “All you truly leave behind is a life well lived.”
3/9
The carousel featured several candid moments: Samantha smiling with two large bouquets at home, spending time with her pet dog, taking a stylish walk in a glamorous outfit and heels, and enjoying a coffee date.
4/9
The series also included glimpses from a dinner outing, a close-up selfie flaunting her ring, a picture of her chic white outfit and perfume.
5/9
It also features a flight snap, a script reading session, and a cozy moment with her cat.
6/9
The actress wrapped up the post with a photo of herself relishing a meal on the couch.
7/9
The post has only added fuel to the ongoing dating rumours with Raj Nidimoru, coming right after the two were spotted together at a dinner date in Mumbai.
8/9
Raj and Samantha appeared visibly miffed with paparazzi attention.
9/9
Samantha and Raj previously collaborated on the web series The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Rumours of a romance between the two began circulating when Samantha frequently posted photos with Raj on Instagram, sparking speculation about their relationship. (All Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram.)
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
