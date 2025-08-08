Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Moments Of Little Malti With Family. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Moments Of Little Malti With Family. See Pics

Along with dominating Hollywood with back-to-back powerful performances, Priyanka Chopra is also enjoying motherhood to the fullest with her dear daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Along with dominating Hollywood with back-to-back powerful performances, Priyanka Chopra is also enjoying motherhood to the fullest with her dear daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

PeeCee used social media to drop some precious family moments of little Malti with her mom, and father, Nick Jonas.

1/10
The primary photo showed Malti relaxing on her seat while Priyanka held a tablet with
The primary photo showed Malti relaxing on her seat while Priyanka held a tablet with "Mama" written on it.
2/10
We also see daddy's little princess accompanying her father Nick as he practises for his upcoming performance.
We also see daddy's little princess accompanying her father Nick as he practises for his upcoming performance.
3/10
PeeCee also uploaded a still of Malti channeling her inner artist with some watercolors and a canvas.
PeeCee also uploaded a still of Malti channeling her inner artist with some watercolors and a canvas.
4/10
The sweet post ended with a beautiful photo of Nick and Malti taking a walk down the beach.
The sweet post ended with a beautiful photo of Nick and Malti taking a walk down the beach.
5/10
The 'Fashion' actress also treated the netizens with some more adorable glimpses of her daughter with her friends and family.
The 'Fashion' actress also treated the netizens with some more adorable glimpses of her daughter with her friends and family.
6/10
"Ohana means Family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. - lilo and stitch," PeeCee captioned the post.
7/10
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot back in 2018, after which the lovebirds welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot back in 2018, after which the lovebirds welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.
8/10
In a recent update, PeeCee and Malti landed in Hyderabad, most likely to shoot for SS Rajamouli's
In a recent update, PeeCee and Malti landed in Hyderabad, most likely to shoot for SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29", opposite Mahesh Babu.
9/10
On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of little Malti sitting on her comfy chair on the balcony, looking out the glass window at the beautiful landscape of the city.
On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of little Malti sitting on her comfy chair on the balcony, looking out the glass window at the beautiful landscape of the city.
10/10
Priyanka captioned the post,
Priyanka captioned the post, "Hyderabad mornings...", along with a red heart emoji.
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Photo Gallery

View More
