Explorer
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Moments Of Little Malti With Family. See Pics
Along with dominating Hollywood with back-to-back powerful performances, Priyanka Chopra is also enjoying motherhood to the fullest with her dear daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
PeeCee used social media to drop some precious family moments of little Malti with her mom, and father, Nick Jonas.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Celebrities
8 Photos
Birthday Special! 5 Performances That Prove Ahsaas Channa Is A Versatile Powerhouse
Celebrities
10 Photos
Genelia Turns 38! Riteish Deshmukh’s Emotional Tribute Is A Lesson In Love; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin Amid Tariff Row With Trump, Invites Him To India
World
China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin; First Visit Since 2020 Galwan Clash
Business
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
India
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah's 'Vote Bank Politics' Jibe At Oppn Amid Bihar SIR Row
Advertisement
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion