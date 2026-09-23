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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his National Award, while Sakshi Malik sought Bappa’s blessings. Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty and others were spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his National Award, while Sakshi Malik sought Bappa’s blessings. Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty and others were spotted in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sakshi Malik and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at popular Mumbai locations during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

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Kartik Aaryan’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja became a special moment as he sought blessings with his National Award. Dressed in a blue traditional outfit, the actor was seen offering the award at Bappa’s feet before continuing his visit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Kartik Aaryan’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja became a special moment as he sought blessings with his National Award. Dressed in a blue traditional outfit, the actor was seen offering the award at Bappa’s feet before continuing his visit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actress Sakshi Malik also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati’s blessings. She opted for a beautiful green saree and was seen receiving a coconut as prasad from the temple priest. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress Sakshi Malik also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati’s blessings. She opted for a beautiful green saree and was seen receiving a coconut as prasad from the temple priest. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations neared their end, Veer Pahariya was spotted entering Lalbaugcha Raja early in the morning. (Image Source: ABP Live)
As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations neared their end, Veer Pahariya was spotted entering Lalbaugcha Raja early in the morning. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Karishma Tanna was photographed in Bandra after a gym workout session. The actress carried her gym bag and was seen in her workout attire. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Karishma Tanna was photographed in Bandra after a gym workout session. The actress carried her gym bag and was seen in her workout attire. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Shilpa Shetty was also seen in Bandra. Dressed in Western wear, the actress paused for a few pictures before entering a popular Mumbai cafe. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shilpa Shetty was also seen in Bandra. Dressed in Western wear, the actress paused for a few pictures before entering a popular Mumbai cafe. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted in Bandra as he stepped out of his car with his pet dog. The actor kept his look relaxed in loose, comfortable casual wear and waved towards the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted in Bandra as he stepped out of his car with his pet dog. The actor kept his look relaxed in loose, comfortable casual wear and waved towards the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Lalbaugcha Raja Aditya Roy Kapoor Kartik Aaryan MUMBAI Veer Pahariya ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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