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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his National Award, while Sakshi Malik sought Bappa’s blessings. Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty and others were spotted in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sakshi Malik and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted at popular Mumbai locations during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
7 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly, Anupriya Goenka & More Snapped At Ganpati Festivities
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonam Bajwa And Others Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
Celebrities
8 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan
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Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
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Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
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