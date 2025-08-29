Explorer
Kareena Kapoor’s Summer Selfies Are Pure Sunshine On Instagram, See Pics
Kareena Kapoor continues to impress fans with her active and stylish social media presence.
The actress recently shared a summer selfie dump on Instagram, delighting her followers.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :Kareena Kapoor
Celebrities
10 Photos
Janhvi Kapoor’s Saree Look For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Is Ethereal; See PICS
Celebrities
11 Photos
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Alisah’s Sweet 16 With Heartfelt Wishes; See PICS
Celebrities
10 Photos
Inside Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan’s Beach Holiday With Moms Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan
Celebrities
10 Photos
Neha Dhupia Sets Instagram On Fire With Bold Bikini Pictures From Yacht Holiday In Italy
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
India
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Business
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
IPO
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Advertisement
ABP Live Education
Opinion