HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesKareena Kapoor’s Summer Selfies Are Pure Sunshine On Instagram, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor’s Summer Selfies Are Pure Sunshine On Instagram, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor continues to impress fans with her active and stylish social media presence.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
The actress recently shared a summer selfie dump on Instagram, delighting her followers.

1/11
The album featured Kareena soaking up the sun in her garden and posing against vibrant backdrops.
2/11
She also included sun-kissed beach selfies, mirror selfies, and car poses, showing her playful side.
3/11
Neha Dhupia reacted to Kareena’s post with four fire emojis.
4/11
Earlier, Kareena shared a heartwarming photo of her younger son Jeh making a Ganpati idol from clay.
5/11
The Ganpati idol, crafted by Jeh, had his name carved into the base of the cardboard display.
6/11
Kareena captioned the post reminiscing about childhood celebrations in the RK family and expressed joy seeing her children embrace the festival.
7/11
She wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us.”
8/11
Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.
9/11
She described the project as a dream, praising Meghna Gulzar’s work on films like Talvar and Raazi.
10/11
Kareena expressed excitement over the bold, thought-provoking narrative and the opportunity to collaborate with Prithviraj.
11/11
She added that Daayra promises a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires audiences. (All Images: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor
