Inside The Kapoor Family's Glittering Diwali Party Hosted By Kareena Kapoor Khan; PICS

Inside The Kapoor Family’s Glittering Diwali Party Hosted By Kareena Kapoor Khan; PICS

The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Diwali this year, and as always, the festivities were nothing short of spectacular.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 12:52 AM (IST)
The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Diwali this year, and as always, the festivities were nothing short of spectacular.

Kapoor Khandaan Comes Together for a Grand Diwali Celebration at Kareena’s Residence

1/9
The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Diwali this year, and as always, the festivities were nothing short of spectacular.
The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Diwali this year, and as always, the festivities were nothing short of spectacular.
2/9
From Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neetu Kapoor, multiple generations of the illustrious family joined in for a joyous evening filled with love, laughter, and traditional charm.
From Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neetu Kapoor, multiple generations of the illustrious family joined in for a joyous evening filled with love, laughter, and traditional charm.
3/9
The celebration took place at Kareena's residence, where the family gathered in their finest festive looks.
The celebration took place at Kareena’s residence, where the family gathered in their finest festive looks.
4/9
Kareena looked radiant in a beautiful Rajasthani ensemble, while Alia Bhatt opted for a shimmering golden saree paired with a matching jacket, exuding timeless elegance.
Kareena looked radiant in a beautiful Rajasthani ensemble, while Alia Bhatt opted for a shimmering golden saree paired with a matching jacket, exuding timeless elegance.
5/9
Alia, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor—son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor—shared photos from the evening on social media. The pictures captured her posing with Kareena and joining the ladies of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, and others.
Alia, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor—son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor—shared photos from the evening on social media. The pictures captured her posing with Kareena and joining the ladies of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, and others.
6/9
Other members of the Kapoor family—Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Zahan Kapoor (of The Black Warrant fame)—were also in attendance, making it a truly star-studded family reunion.
Other members of the Kapoor family—Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Zahan Kapoor (of The Black Warrant fame)—were also in attendance, making it a truly star-studded family reunion.
7/9
One adorable highlight from the night came courtesy of Kareena's sons. A photo of Taimur, Jeh, and their cousin was shared online with the caption, "Teeno bhai, teeno tabahi. #HappyDiwali."
One adorable highlight from the night came courtesy of Kareena’s sons. A photo of Taimur, Jeh, and their cousin was shared online with the caption, “Teeno bhai, teeno tabahi. #HappyDiwali.”
8/9
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also posted glimpses from the celebration, writing, "Last night had some solid gold energy."
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also posted glimpses from the celebration, writing, “Last night had some solid gold energy.”
9/9
The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on Saturday, with the main festivities taking place between October 20 and 21 this year. For the Kapoor family, it was a night that beautifully blended tradition, togetherness, and a touch of Bollywood glamour. (All Image: Instagram.)
The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on Saturday, with the main festivities taking place between October 20 and 21 this year. For the Kapoor family, it was a night that beautifully blended tradition, togetherness, and a touch of Bollywood glamour. (All Image: Instagram.)
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Kapoor Family

Embed widget