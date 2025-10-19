Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Inside Soha Ali Khan's Festive Celebrations With The Pataudi Family Ahead Of Diwali

Inside Soha Ali Khan’s Festive Celebrations With The Pataudi Family Ahead Of Diwali

Soha Ali Khan shared sneak peeks of her pre-Diwali celebration on Instagram with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and family, dressed in festive outfits and enjoying the festivities.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)




The pre-Diwali celebration has commenced for Soha Ali Khan, who used social media to drop sneak peeks from the festivities with her loved ones.

The photos uploaded by Soha on her Instagram included brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

While Soha, Saif, and Amrita were seen twinning in red ethnic attires, Bebo looked her stylish self in a blue lehenga with golden embellishments.

"Last night had some solid gold energy (Sparkles Emoji) #happydhanteras !!, (sic)," Soha mentioned in the caption. Prior to this, Soha shared a fun way to combine her pre-Diwali spring cleaning with her workouts.
Soha took to her Instagram account and posted a clip of herself holding a cloth to her gym mirror and working on her biceps in a vertical motion, cleaning the mirror simultaneously.

The 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' actress repeated a similar trick as she performed her other arm exercises. Furthermore, she placed the towels below her feet and effectively mopped the floor of the gym.

Dropping the video of her unique workout session on the photo-sharing app, Soha penned,

On October 4, as Soha celebrated her 47th birthday, Bebo took to her social media to wish her sister-in-law on her special day. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Bollywood Diwali 2025 Soha Ali Khan Pre-Diwali Celebration Soha Ali Khan Instagram Saif Ali Khan Diwali 2025

