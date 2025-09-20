Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Golden Glam: Suhana Khan Turns Heads In Versace Gown; PICS

Golden Glam: Suhana Khan Turns Heads In Versace Gown; PICS

Suhana Khan turned heads with her radiant and glamorous appearance in a molten gold Versace gown that perfectly captured her emerging status as a style icon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Suhana Khan Glows in Molten Gold, Proving She’s a Style Icon in the Making

The gown, designed by the Italian luxury fashion house, hugged her silhouette gracefully, emphasizing her poised elegance while reflecting light with a metallic sheen reminiscent of liquid gold.
The ensemble was a showstopper, featuring a structured bodice with subtle embellishments that added depth and shimmer, paired with a flowing skirt that swayed effortlessly with her movements.
The gown’s rich golden tone complemented Suhana’s warm complexion, giving her an ethereal, almost sun-kissed glow that made her presence unforgettable on the red carpet.
Suhana opted for minimal yet impactful styling to let the gown shine. Her hair was styled in soft, loose waves, cascading naturally over her shoulders, balancing the opulence of the gown with a touch of effortless grace.
Makeup was kept radiant and glowing, with a dewy base, subtle bronzed eyes, and a nude lip that highlighted her natural beauty while maintaining the overall regal look.
Accessorizing was kept simple, in line with the luxurious aesthetic of the gown. She paired the outfit with delicate gold jewelry, allowing the Versace masterpiece to remain the focal point of her look.
Metallic-toned heels completed the outfit, elongating her figure and adding to her statuesque presence.
In this appearance, Suhana Khan successfully blended youthful vibrancy with a sophisticated edge, cementing her status as a rising fashion icon in the Bollywood circuit. The molten gold gown not only radiated warmth and glamour but also reflected her innate ability to carry luxurious ensembles with natural elegance, making her the epitome of a modern-day diva. (All Image: @stylebyami/instagram.)
Published at : 20 Sep 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
