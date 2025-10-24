Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gauahar Khan's Birthday Wish For Zaid Darbar Is The Definition Of Couple Goals

Gauahar Khan’s Birthday Wish For Zaid Darbar Is The Definition Of Couple Goals

Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media to wish her husband Zaid Darbar a happy birthday on Friday, calling him an “amazing dad” to their sons Zehaan and Farwaan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media to wish her husband Zaid Darbar a happy birthday on Friday, calling him an “amazing dad” to their sons Zehaan and Farwaan.

Gauahar Khan Showers Love on Husband Zaid Darbar on His Birthday, Calls Him Her "Calm in Chaos"

1/10
Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media to pen a touching birthday note for her husband Zaid Darbar, expressing her gratitude and admiration for him as a partner and father.
Actress Gauahar Khan took to social media to pen a touching birthday note for her husband Zaid Darbar, expressing her gratitude and admiration for him as a partner and father.
2/10
Calling him an "amazing dad" to their sons Zehaan and Farwaan, Gauahar shared a series of adorable couple pictures, capturing their love and laughter over the years.
Calling him an “amazing dad” to their sons Zehaan and Farwaan, Gauahar shared a series of adorable couple pictures, capturing their love and laughter over the years.
3/10
Sharing the post on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote a heartfelt message, describing Zaid as her calm in an otherwise chaotic life.
Sharing the post on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote a heartfelt message, describing Zaid as her calm in an otherwise chaotic life.
4/10
"A walk in the park, a walk on the beach, a walk through the mountains—everything and more that I wished for to experience this beautiful WaLK of LIFE with my birthday boy, my Jaanu, @zaid_darbar. Alhamdulillah, it's exactly what I got."
“A walk in the park, a walk on the beach, a walk through the mountains—everything and more that I wished for to experience this beautiful WaLK of LIFE with my birthday boy, my Jaanu, @zaid_darbar. Alhamdulillah, it’s exactly what I got."
5/10
"Thank you for bringing calm and assurance into my chaotic work life, for giving me two beautiful baby boys, for being the best travel companion ever, for being an amazing dad to Zehaan and now Farwaan, for making my family your own, and for being your honest, loyal, hardworking self."
6/10
Praising Zaid's warm and generous nature, Gauahar continued: "May Allah bless you at every step of life. You have the biggest heart I know—most thoughtful and caring towards everyone. I looove your Sohail Khan dance moves… best ever, even though you eye my Gucci perfume! (laughing emoji) #insidejoke. I forgive you. I love you sooooo much. Happy birthday, meri jaan ❤️. Allahumma baarik lahu. #neverseenbeforefootage."
Praising Zaid’s warm and generous nature, Gauahar continued: “May Allah bless you at every step of life. You have the biggest heart I know—most thoughtful and caring towards everyone. I looove your Sohail Khan dance moves… best ever, even though you eye my Gucci perfume! (laughing emoji) #insidejoke. I forgive you. I love you sooooo much. Happy birthday, meri jaan ❤️. Allahumma baarik lahu. #neverseenbeforefootage.”
7/10
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story began during the lockdown in 2020, when they first connected through social media. What started as friendly interactions quickly blossomed into love. The couple's chemistry and joyful energy were evident in their videos and public appearances, endearing them to fans across the country.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story began during the lockdown in 2020, when they first connected through social media. What started as friendly interactions quickly blossomed into love. The couple’s chemistry and joyful energy were evident in their videos and public appearances, endearing them to fans across the country.
8/10
They got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot in a traditional nikaah ceremony on 25 December 2020, surrounded by close family and friends. The wedding festivities, filled with music, laughter, and heartfelt moments, became a social media sensation, with fans gushing over their effortless bond.
They got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot in a traditional nikaah ceremony on 25 December 2020, surrounded by close family and friends. The wedding festivities, filled with music, laughter, and heartfelt moments, became a social media sensation, with fans gushing over their effortless bond.
9/10
The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on 10 May 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives. Their joy doubled when they were blessed with their second son, Farwaan, on 1 September 2025. Since becoming parents, both Gauahar and Zaid have often shared glimpses of their family life — from playful moments with Zehaan to adorable parenting updates — radiating love, positivity, and togetherness.
The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on 10 May 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives. Their joy doubled when they were blessed with their second son, Farwaan, on 1 September 2025. Since becoming parents, both Gauahar and Zaid have often shared glimpses of their family life — from playful moments with Zehaan to adorable parenting updates — radiating love, positivity, and togetherness.
10/10
Over the years, Gauahar and Zaid have been vocal about their deep mutual respect and faith in each other. Whether it's cheering one another's professional achievements, celebrating festivals, or simply spending time with their boys, the couple continues to set beautiful couple goals for their fans. (All Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram.)
Over the years, Gauahar and Zaid have been vocal about their deep mutual respect and faith in each other. Whether it’s cheering one another’s professional achievements, celebrating festivals, or simply spending time with their boys, the couple continues to set beautiful couple goals for their fans. (All Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram.)
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gauahar Khan Zaid Darbar

Embed widget