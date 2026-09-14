Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Uorfi Javed, Sharvari, Sonu Sood And Others Seek Bappa’s Blessings

Poonam Pandey, alongside her mother, Vidya Pandey, is seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. Her mother stands smiling while holding a traditional Pooja thali prepared with sweets, offerings, and ritual lamps. Embracing a graceful look for the festivities, Poonam is wearing an elegant white kurti adorned with vibrant floral embroidery and a matching white dupatta. Her mother complements the festive occasion in a traditional pink salwar suit with a draped dupatta over her head.