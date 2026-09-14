Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Uorfi Javed, Sharvari, Sonu Sood And Others Seek Bappa’s Blessings
From Uorfi Javed and Sharvari Wagh to Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood and Rakul Preet Singh, celebrities marked Ganesh Chaturthi with prayers, traditional outfits and festive gatherings.
Written By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: See how Uorfi Javed, Sharvari Wagh and other stars celebrated.
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Sonu Sood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at an artisan's workshop. He is performing the traditional Aarti ritual, waving a brass lamp in devotion before a beautifully sculpted white-and-gold clay idol of Lord Ganesha. Keeping his festive attire casual yet stylish, he is wearing a classic light-blue denim button-up shirt paired with dark denim jeans.
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Gurmeet Choudhary is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, and daughters. He is seen with folded hands in a prayer pose, offering prayers to a beautifully adorned pink Lord Ganesha idol amidst bright floral decorations. He is wearing an elegant, navy blue silk kurta featuring intricate silver embroidery, paired with a white dhoti or pajama. While her wife is seen wearing a beautiful lilac-coloured saree.
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Poonam Pandey, alongside her mother, Vidya Pandey, is seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. Her mother stands smiling while holding a traditional Pooja thali prepared with sweets, offerings, and ritual lamps. Embracing a graceful look for the festivities, Poonam is wearing an elegant white kurti adorned with vibrant floral embroidery and a matching white dupatta. Her mother complements the festive occasion in a traditional pink salwar suit with a draped dupatta over her head.
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Karan Johar arrives to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He is seen walking with folded hands in a traditional greeting pose. He is wearing an exquisite ivory embroidered kurta paired with a heavily detailed, multi-colored Kashmiri-style embroidered shawl draped over his shoulders. He was spotted arriving at Sohail Khan's residence in Mumbai for the Ganpati celebrations.
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Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, arrived to join the festive Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Dressed in vibrant ethnic wear, Jackky Bhagnani is wearing a bright red silk long kurta heavily detailed with intricate mirror-work and silver embroidery along the neckline, collar, and sleeve cuffs, paired with white trousers. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s residence in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.
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Nikita Dutta is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. She is seen posing gracefully with folded hands and presenting sweets as an offering in front of a grandly decorated Lord Ganesha idol at a festive gathering. She is wearing a beautiful, traditional light-pink ethnic suit paired with a striking, heavily brocaded magenta and gold Maharashtrian shela (traditional shawl) draped over her shoulders.
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Actress and singer Khushalii Kumar celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home. She is pictured holding a prayer plate (puja thali), smiling warmly while posing next to a beautifully decorated, illuminated temple altar featuring an idol of Lord Ganesha surrounded by white and yellow marigold flowers and fresh fruits. For the occasion, she wears a vibrant magenta-pink Banarasi silk saree adorned with elegant gold brocade motifs, paired with a matching yellow-and-pink-bordered blouse and traditional gold jhumka earrings.
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Sharvari Wagh is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at her traditional ancestral home. She is smiling warmly while holding a small, eco-friendly orange Lord Ganesha idol. Embracing the festive spirit, she is wearing a vibrant pink-and-orange-shaded silk saree featuring thin golden stripes along the border. She paired it with a matching coral-red puff-sleeve blouse, matching pink bangles, and traditional gold jhumka earrings.
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Actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence alongside his son, Laksshya. He is seen posing by a beautifully decorated white and green floral mandal and performing the traditional Aarti ritual in front of a majestic Lord Ganesha idol. Adhering to traditional customs, he is wearing a classic white silk dhoti paired with a matching uttariya (sacred shoulder shawl) wrapped around his neck, while his son wears a maroon embroidered kurta.
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Uorfi Javed is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. She is posing with a decorative, modern Lord Ganesha idol adorned with colorful artificial flowers. To mark the festival, she is wearing a traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari-style silk saree in royal purple with a vibrant pink blouse and a mustard-gold shawl (shela). Her look is completed with traditional temple jewellery, including a signature Maharashtrian nose ring (nath), statement necklaces, a gold waist belt (kamarbandh), and matching pink glass bangles.
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Ananya Panday is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home. She is pictured joining her hands in a respectful prayer pose next to a beautifully decorated altar hosting a Lord Ganesha idol, which is surrounded by elaborate floral arrangements and traditional fruit offerings. Keeping her festive style simple and elegant, she is wearing a bright pink sleeveless ethnic outfit featuring a delicate, embellished border along the neckline.