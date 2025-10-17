Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFrom Lehengas To Sarees: Sara Ali Khan’s Best Ethnic Looks To Ace The Festive Season

From Lehengas To Sarees: Sara Ali Khan’s Best Ethnic Looks To Ace The Festive Season

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Take Inspiration from Sara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Wardrobe for the Perfect Diwali Glam

1/8
When it comes to ethnic fashion, Sara is a true desi diva — her wardrobe is a treasure trove of stunning sarees, regal lehengas, and twirl-worthy anarkalis. So, if you’re searching for inspiration to light up your Diwali look, take cues from Sara Ali Khan’s most glamorous ethnic outfits — perfect to make you shine this festive season.
2/8
Twirl-Worthy Festive Fits: Bring on the festive sparkle in a dark aubergine tissue lehenga like Sara’s, featuring intricate patra ka kaam, delicate dori accents, and golden embellishments. The wide-neck, half-sleeved blouse, paired with bangles and dainty jhumkas, makes it the perfect outfit to twirl through your Diwali parties.
3/8
The Modern Maharani Vibe: Channel regal energy like Sara in her olive-green anarkali set, detailed with intricate gold zari, thread, and bead embroidery. She paired it with a pink flared skirt, multicoloured patchwork dupatta, chandbalis, and a statement maang tika — the epitome of modern maharani glamour.
4/8
All Eyes on the Ethnic Queen: Steal the spotlight this Diwali like Sara in a dazzling pink sequin lehenga set. The sweetheart-neck blouse, embellished with silver embroidery, mirror work, and pearl-drop tassels, paired with a shimmering gotta patti skirt, scalloped dupatta, and a statement choker, is pure festive magic.
5/8
Ethereal Beauty in Every Fold: Sara exudes ethereal charm in an exquisite lehenga crafted from vintage brocade sarees. The ensemble includes a deep purple backless blouse with dori ties and gota patti borders, teamed with a multi-hued brocade skirt and a tissue silk dupatta — a dreamy combination for festive elegance.
6/8
Lehenga Love Done Right: For those who want to sparkle like a true pataka this Diwali, Sara’s peach-orange lehenga is the ultimate inspiration. Adorned with intricate embroidery and golden borders, she styled it with a deep-neck blouse, minimal earrings, a sleek ponytail, and nude makeup — radiating effortless festive allure.
7/8
Saree Soirée Goals: Make a statement this Diwali in a black georgette saree like Sara Ali Khan’s. With intricate golden embellishments, a V-neck blouse, a sleek ponytail, and soft glam makeup, it’s the perfect choice for an elegant yet bold festive soirée.
8/8
Festive Flare with a Royal Touch: Sara turned heads in a pink Rajasthani-style ensemble featuring a heavily embroidered blouse with a sweetheart neckline, dori-tied back, and matching dupatta. Styled with traditional chooda bangles and a neatly braided ponytail, she embodied royal grace and festive elegance. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
