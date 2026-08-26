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Dolly Parton: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Country Music Legend We Lost At 80
Discover 8 fascinating facts about Dolly Parton from writing songs as a child and turning down Elvis Presley to founding Dollywood and supporting children’s literacy worldwide.
8 fascinating facts about Dolly Parton.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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