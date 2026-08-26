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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesDolly Parton: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Country Music Legend We Lost At 80

Dolly Parton: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Country Music Legend We Lost At 80

Discover 8 fascinating facts about Dolly Parton from writing songs as a child and turning down Elvis Presley to founding Dollywood and supporting children’s literacy worldwide.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Discover 8 fascinating facts about Dolly Parton from writing songs as a child and turning down Elvis Presley to founding Dollywood and supporting children’s literacy worldwide.

8 fascinating facts about Dolly Parton.

1/7
Elvis Presley wanted to record Dolly’s song 'I Will Always Love You,' but his manager wanted half of the publishing rights. Dolly refused the deal and kept her publishing rights. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Elvis Presley wanted to record Dolly’s song 'I Will Always Love You,' but his manager wanted half of the publishing rights. Dolly refused the deal and kept her publishing rights. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
2/7
Dolly Parton grew up as one of 12 children, and several of her siblings also pursued music. Her younger sister Stella Parton became a country singer in her own right, best known for her 1975 hit 'I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight.' (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Dolly Parton grew up as one of 12 children, and several of her siblings also pursued music. Her younger sister Stella Parton became a country singer in her own right, best known for her 1975 hit 'I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight.' (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
3/7
Dolly was initially hesitant about taking the lead role in the 1980 film '9 to 5'. She ultimately accepted—and the movie became one of her most famous acting roles. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Dolly was initially hesitant about taking the lead role in the 1980 film '9 to 5'. She ultimately accepted—and the movie became one of her most famous acting roles. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
4/7
Dolly became the namesake and owner-partner of Dollywood, a major theme park in Tennessee. It opened under the Dollywood name in 1986 and has become one of the biggest attractions in the Smoky Mountains. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Dolly became the namesake and owner-partner of Dollywood, a major theme park in Tennessee. It opened under the Dollywood name in 1986 and has become one of the biggest attractions in the Smoky Mountains. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
5/7
Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she has helped provide hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she has helped provide hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
6/7
Dolly married Carl Dean in 1966, and they remained married until his death in 2025. Carl largely stayed away from the public spotlight throughout their marriage. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Dolly married Carl Dean in 1966, and they remained married until his death in 2025. Carl largely stayed away from the public spotlight throughout their marriage. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
7/7
Dolly has several small tattoos, including butterflies. She has explained that some of them were connected to personal reasons and were designed to be delicate rather than heavily visible. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Dolly has several small tattoos, including butterflies. She has explained that some of them were connected to personal reasons and were designed to be delicate rather than heavily visible. (Image Source: X/@DollyParton)
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dolly Parton Dolly Parton Death Dolly Parton Facts Dolly Parton Biography

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