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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCelebs Spotted | Sonali Bendre, Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez And Others Turn Heads In The City

Celebs Spotted | Sonali Bendre, Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez And Others Turn Heads In The City

Celeb Spotted | Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre and Harnaaz Sandhu were spotted at different Mumbai locations, making stylish appearances during their outings and work commitments.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre and Harnaaz Sandhu were spotted at different Mumbai locations, making stylish appearances during their outings and work commitments.

Sonali Bendre, Kalki Koechlin, and other celebrities make stylish appearances as they get spotted stepping out in the city.

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Sonali Bendre was spotted at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 in Mumbai. The actress was seen during the show's shoot, where she was dressed in a beautiful anarkali. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sonali Bendre was spotted at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 in Mumbai. The actress was seen during the show's shoot, where she was dressed in a beautiful anarkali. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Kalki Koechlin was spotted in Mumbai's Versova. The actress was seen during an outing in the city and was photographed by the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Kalki Koechlin was spotted in Mumbai's Versova. The actress was seen during an outing in the city and was photographed by the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at Aram Nagar in Versova, Mumbai. The actress was photographed during her appearance at the popular shooting location. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at Aram Nagar in Versova, Mumbai. The actress was photographed during her appearance at the popular shooting location. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Harnaaz Sandhu was spotted in Mumbai's Juhu. The former Miss Universe was photographed during her outing in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Harnaaz Sandhu was spotted in Mumbai's Juhu. The former Miss Universe was photographed during her outing in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted together in Mumbai. The couple was seen during their outing, with the paparazzi capturing them as they made an appearance in the city. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted together in Mumbai. The couple was seen during their outing, with the paparazzi capturing them as they made an appearance in the city. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Radhika Madan was seen in Mumbai. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a pink top as she was photographed by the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Radhika Madan was seen in Mumbai. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a pink top as she was photographed by the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kalki Koechlin Sonali Bendre Jacqueline Fernandez Harnaaz Sandhu Celebs Spotted

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