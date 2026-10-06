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Celebs Spotted | Sonali Bendre, Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez And Others Turn Heads In The City
Celeb Spotted | Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre and Harnaaz Sandhu were spotted at different Mumbai locations, making stylish appearances during their outings and work commitments.
Sonali Bendre, Kalki Koechlin, and other celebrities make stylish appearances as they get spotted stepping out in the city.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celebs Spotted | Sonali Bendre, Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez And Others Turn Heads In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma And Others Serve Stylish Looks
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Celebs Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Make Public Appearances
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Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
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