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Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan and other celebrities spotted across Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Abhay Verma and other celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
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Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly, Anupriya Goenka & More Snapped At Ganpati Festivities
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonam Bajwa And Others Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
Celebrities
8 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan
Celebrities
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Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Snapped During Pandal Hopping
Celebrities
10 Photos
78th Emmy Awards | Kristen Bell, Niecy Nash-Betts, Trisha Paytas And Ciara Miller Turn Heads On Blue Carpet
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Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai
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