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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped

Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped

Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan and other celebrities spotted across Mumbai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan and other celebrities spotted across Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Abhay Verma and other celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Jackie Shroff was spotted arriving at the T-Series office with his trademark plant in hand. For the Ganesh puja, the actor kept his festive look simple and traditional, wearing a plain white kurta-pyjama. His familiar plant accessory once again caught attention as he made his way inside for the celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jackie Shroff was spotted arriving at the T-Series office with his trademark plant in hand. For the Ganesh puja, the actor kept his festive look simple and traditional, wearing a plain white kurta-pyjama. His familiar plant accessory once again caught attention as he made his way inside for the celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Actor Abhay Verma visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor arrived to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, joining devotees at one of the city's most prominent Ganesh festivities. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Abhay Verma visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor arrived to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, joining devotees at one of the city's most prominent Ganesh festivities. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Varun Dhawan was photographed in Bandra after completing his gym session. Dressed in a sporty outfit, the actor acknowledged the paparazzi with a wave before getting into his car. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Varun Dhawan was photographed in Bandra after completing his gym session. Dressed in a sporty outfit, the actor acknowledged the paparazzi with a wave before getting into his car. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Junaid Khan was spotted in Bandra as he arrived for an auspicious Bhumipujan ceremony. The actor opted for a simple festive look, pairing an orange kurta with blue jeans. His understated outfit kept the focus on the traditional occasion. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Junaid Khan was spotted in Bandra as he arrived for an auspicious Bhumipujan ceremony. The actor opted for a simple festive look, pairing an orange kurta with blue jeans. His understated outfit kept the focus on the traditional occasion. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were spotted outside the set of the Indian game show. The couple paused for a few pictures and interacted with the paparazzi before heading inside, adding another celebrity sighting to Mumbai's busy day. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were spotted outside the set of the Indian game show. The couple paused for a few pictures and interacted with the paparazzi before heading inside, adding another celebrity sighting to Mumbai's busy day. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Debina Bonnerjee was spotted alongside her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary, outside the set of the Indian game show. The couple were seen wearing the show's attire and stopped to pose for a few photographs before making their way inside. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Debina Bonnerjee was spotted alongside her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary, outside the set of the Indian game show. The couple were seen wearing the show's attire and stopped to pose for a few photographs before making their way inside. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 21 Sep 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalbaugcha Raja Jackie Shroff MUMBAI Abhay Verma ABP Live Celeb Spotted Varun Dhawanm

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