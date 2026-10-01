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Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai
Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, and Wamiqa Gabbi were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. From stylish airport wear to glamorous sarees and statement dresses.
Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran and Madhuri Dixit serve major fashion goals in Mumbai.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai
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