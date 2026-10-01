India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai

Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, and Wamiqa Gabbi were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. From stylish airport wear to glamorous sarees and statement dresses.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao, and Wamiqa Gabbi were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. From stylish airport wear to glamorous sarees and statement dresses.

Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran and Madhuri Dixit serve major fashion goals in Mumbai.

1/5
Vivek Oberoi is spotted at the Mumbai Airport (T2). He is wearing a light blue and white vertical-striped button-up shirt by Polo Ralph Lauren, paired with relaxed white trousers, black sunglasses, and white wireless earphones.
Vivek Oberoi is spotted at the Mumbai Airport (T2). He is wearing a light blue and white vertical-striped button-up shirt by Polo Ralph Lauren, paired with relaxed white trousers, black sunglasses, and white wireless earphones.
2/5
Shriya Saran is spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, during a public appearance. She is wearing a chic pastel yellow floral-patterned jacquard mini dress featuring a corset-style bodice and a matching detachable capelet with a prominent white bow detail, designed by the brand Larne.
Shriya Saran is spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, during a public appearance. She is wearing a chic pastel yellow floral-patterned jacquard mini dress featuring a corset-style bodice and a matching detachable capelet with a prominent white bow detail, designed by the brand Larne.
3/5
Isha Malviya is spotted promoting her Upcoming film Tum Mere Ho. She is wearing an elegant baby pink traditional salwar suit featuring intricate silver embroidery along the neckline and cuffs. She paired it with a matching translucent organza dupatta adorned with delicate border details.
Isha Malviya is spotted promoting her Upcoming film Tum Mere Ho. She is wearing an elegant baby pink traditional salwar suit featuring intricate silver embroidery along the neckline and cuffs. She paired it with a matching translucent organza dupatta adorned with delicate border details.
4/5
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are spotted together in Mumbai at a public event. Rajkummar is wearing a stylish light pink vertical-striped blazer over a crisp white button-up shirt, paired with relaxed white trousers. Wamiqa looks elegant in a sheer black organza saree adorned with detailed borders, complemented by a sleeveless black blouse.
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are spotted together in Mumbai at a public event. Rajkummar is wearing a stylish light pink vertical-striped blazer over a crisp white button-up shirt, paired with relaxed white trousers. Wamiqa looks elegant in a sheer black organza saree adorned with detailed borders, complemented by a sleeveless black blouse.
5/5
Madhuri Dixit is spotted arriving on the sets of the Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati. She is wearing a gorgeous ivory-colored floral print georgette saree featuring intricate colorful threadwork and sequined border embellishments. She paired it with a matching high-neck sleeveless blouse featuring keyhole detailing.
Madhuri Dixit is spotted arriving on the sets of the Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati. She is wearing a gorgeous ivory-colored floral print georgette saree featuring intricate colorful threadwork and sequined border embellishments. She paired it with a matching high-neck sleeveless blouse featuring keyhole detailing.
Published at : 01 Oct 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Vivek Oberoi Andheri Rajkummar Rao Shriya Saran Wamiqa Gabbi Airport Fashion Celebrity Fashion Mumbai AIrport Celeb Spotted Mumbai Celebrities

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Team Breaks Silence On 'Lollipop' Row; Slams Amrapali Dubey
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Team Breaks Silence On 'Lollipop' Row; Slams Amrapali Dubey
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Celebrate 5th Anniversary; Sussanne Khan Reacts
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Celebrate 5th Anniversary; Sussanne Khan Reacts
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hospitalised In Bali Following Injury During Work Trip: Report
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hospitalised In Bali Following Injury During Work Trip: Report
Entertainment
Yami Gautam Opens Up On National Award Win, Says ‘My Responsibility Has Increased’
Yami Gautam Opens Up On National Award Win, Says ‘My Responsibility Has Increased’
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Breaking Visual: Injured Captain Seen After Landing as Mid-Air Attack Probe Intensifies
Breaking: 34,000 Ft Horror—Pilot Foils Deadly Plot, Saves 180 Lives Mid-Air
Sports Alert: India Storms Into Asian Games Cricket Final, Sets Up Clash vs Pakistan
Policy Push: UP Strengthens Policing, 14 Lakh Cameras Boost Safety Across Cities
Breaking Crime: Two Sadhus Found Burnt Dead in UP Temple, Murder Suspected

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget