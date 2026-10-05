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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Mumbai witnessed several celebrity sightings as Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vidyut Jammwal and others were spotted at different locations.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Mumbai witnessed several celebrity sightings as Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vidyut Jammwal and others were spotted at different locations.

Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin, and Vidyut Jammwal and Others step out in style in Mumbai.

1/5
Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, after her workout session. The actress opted for a comfortable and casual gym look, wearing a white T-shirt with shorts. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, after her workout session. The actress opted for a comfortable and casual gym look, wearing a white T-shirt with shorts. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/5
Suniel Shetty was spotted at Mumbai airport, where the actor kept his travel look casual and comfortable. Dressed in blue, Shetty was seen making his way through the airport as paparazzi captured him. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Suniel Shetty was spotted at Mumbai airport, where the actor kept his travel look casual and comfortable. Dressed in blue, Shetty was seen making his way through the airport as paparazzi captured him. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/5
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was seen making her way through the terminal. The actress kept her airport appearance stylish yet comfortable as she posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was seen making her way through the terminal. The actress kept her airport appearance stylish yet comfortable as she posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/5
Vidyut Jammwal was seen in Mumbai at a special event for his upcoming Hollywood film Street Fighter. The actor, who plays Dhalsim in the action film, made an appearance at the event as the makers unveiled new promotional material featuring his character. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Vidyut Jammwal was seen in Mumbai at a special event for his upcoming Hollywood film Street Fighter. The actor, who plays Dhalsim in the action film, made an appearance at the event as the makers unveiled new promotional material featuring his character. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/5
Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday. The actress was seen stepping out in the city in a stylish look, making a casual yet fashionable appearance. Her latest outing caught the attention of paparazzi, who captured her as she made her way through Bandra. (Image Source ABP Live)
Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday. The actress was seen stepping out in the city in a stylish look, making a casual yet fashionable appearance. Her latest outing caught the attention of paparazzi, who captured her as she made her way through Bandra. (Image Source ABP Live)
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suniel Shetty Vidyut Jammwal Jasmine Bhasin Malaika Arora ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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