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Celeb Spotted | Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Mumbai witnessed several celebrity sightings as Suniel Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vidyut Jammwal and others were spotted at different locations.
Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin, and Vidyut Jammwal and Others step out in style in Mumbai.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora, Jasmin Bhasin And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma And Others Serve Stylish Looks
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celebs Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Make Public Appearances
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celebs Spotted | Malaika Arora, Manish Paul, Sara Tendulkar And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Step Out In Style Across Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit And Other Bollywood Stars Step Out In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma And Others Serve Stylish Looks
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Celebs Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Make Public Appearances
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