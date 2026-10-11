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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Varun Dhawan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Elli AvrRam And Others Turn Heads

Celeb Spotted | Varun Dhawan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Elli AvrRam And Others Turn Heads

Celeb Spotted: Disha Patani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Elli AvrRam, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan were spotted in Mumbai and at the airport in stylish looks.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted: Disha Patani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Elli AvrRam, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan were spotted in Mumbai and at the airport in stylish looks.

Celeb Spotted | Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam and others impress with fashion picks.

1/5
Disha Patani was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. She wears a polka-dot halter top featuring a black lace trim paired with light blue denim jeans.
Disha Patani was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. She wears a polka-dot halter top featuring a black lace trim paired with light blue denim jeans.
2/5
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was spotted at a launch event in Mumbai. She wears a white strapless overlay top paired with blue denim jeans.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was spotted at a launch event in Mumbai. She wears a white strapless overlay top paired with blue denim jeans.
3/5
Elli AvrRam was spotted attending the launch of Matrix Wellness & LSN Lagree in Mumbai. She wears an elegant all-white pantsuit over a delicate white lace bralette.
Elli AvrRam was spotted attending the launch of Matrix Wellness & LSN Lagree in Mumbai. She wears an elegant all-white pantsuit over a delicate white lace bralette.
4/5
Ananya Panday was recently spotted walking through an airport terminal. She wears a cozy blue striped crew-neck sweater paired casually with light-wash denim jeans.
Ananya Panday was recently spotted walking through an airport terminal. She wears a cozy blue striped crew-neck sweater paired casually with light-wash denim jeans.
5/5
Varun Dhawan was spotted stepping out in Mumbai. He is wearing a traditional all-white kurta pyjama paired with stylish tinted sunglasses
Varun Dhawan was spotted stepping out in Mumbai. He is wearing a traditional all-white kurta pyjama paired with stylish tinted sunglasses
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Patani Latest Look Celeb Spotted Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Fashion Elli AvrRam Latest Photos Ananya Panday Airport Look Varun Dhawan Traditional Outfit

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