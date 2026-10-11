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Celeb Spotted | Varun Dhawan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Elli AvrRam And Others Turn Heads
Celeb Spotted: Disha Patani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Elli AvrRam, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan were spotted in Mumbai and at the airport in stylish looks.
Celeb Spotted | Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam and others impress with fashion picks.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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