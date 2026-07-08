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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty snapped in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

1/6
Mira Kapoor spotted in Bandra, in a gym outfit consisting of a blue top, black jacket, and leggings.
Mira Kapoor spotted in Bandra, in a gym outfit consisting of a blue top, black jacket, and leggings.
2/6
Shahid Kapoor spotted in Bandra wearing a monochromatic brown ensemble featuring a tight-fitting t-shirt and loose harem pants.
Shahid Kapoor spotted in Bandra wearing a monochromatic brown ensemble featuring a tight-fitting t-shirt and loose harem pants.
3/6
Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Mumbai, wearing a black crewneck shirt and a matching baseball cap.
Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Mumbai, wearing a black crewneck shirt and a matching baseball cap.
4/6
Neha Sharma spotted in Bandra wearing a white tank top paired with light-wash, distressed balloon-fit jeans.
Neha Sharma spotted in Bandra wearing a white tank top paired with light-wash, distressed balloon-fit jeans.
5/6
Rhea Chakraborty spotted leaving a gym in Mumbai wearing a simple black athletic top and dark leggings.
Rhea Chakraborty spotted leaving a gym in Mumbai wearing a simple black athletic top and dark leggings.
6/6
Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Versova wearing a chic black turtleneck paired with wide-leg grey trousers.
Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Versova wearing a chic black turtleneck paired with wide-leg grey trousers.
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Mira Kapoor Neha Sharma Rhea Chakraborty Shahid Kapoor Tamannaah Bhatia

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