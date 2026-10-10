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Celeb Spotted | Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted In Mumbai
Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Harnaaz Sandhu were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Sussanne Khan’s airport style to Tamannaah Bhatia’s casual look, see pics.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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