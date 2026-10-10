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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted In Mumbai

Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Harnaaz Sandhu were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Harnaaz Sandhu were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Sussanne Khan’s airport style to Tamannaah Bhatia’s casual look, see pics.

1/5
Sussanne Khan is an Indian interior designer. She is wearing a navy blue cropped utility jacket over a white crop top, paired with baggy blue jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport departures terminal.
Sussanne Khan is an Indian interior designer. She is wearing a navy blue cropped utility jacket over a white crop top, paired with baggy blue jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport departures terminal.
2/5
Tamannaah Bhatia is wearing a layered black top over a white shirt, paired with light-wash jeans and a beige tote bag. She was spotted out in Juhu, Mumbai.
Tamannaah Bhatia is wearing a layered black top over a white shirt, paired with light-wash jeans and a beige tote bag. She was spotted out in Juhu, Mumbai.
3/5
Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a blue Adidas long-sleeved top paired with matching blue gym shorts and carrying a shoulder bag. She was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai.
Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a blue Adidas long-sleeved top paired with matching blue gym shorts and carrying a shoulder bag. She was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai.
4/5
Aditya Roy Kapur is wearing a charcoal grey t-shirt, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton backpack. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Aditya Roy Kapur is wearing a charcoal grey t-shirt, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton backpack. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport.
5/5
Harnaaz Sandhu is wearing a relaxed blue button-down shirt over a black inner top, paired with navy blue tights/leggings and sunglasses. She was spotted outside a gym/cafe in Bandra, Mumbai.
Harnaaz Sandhu is wearing a relaxed blue button-down shirt over a black inner top, paired with navy blue tights/leggings and sunglasses. She was spotted outside a gym/cafe in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 10 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Fashion Mumbai Celebrity Spotting Celeb Spotted Sussanne Khan Airport Look Tamannaah Bhatia Juhu Aditya Roy Kapur Airport Look Harnaaz Sandhu Casual Look

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