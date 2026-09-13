India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya & Nabha Natesh Make SIIMA 2026 Appearance

Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya & Nabha Natesh Make SIIMA 2026 Appearance

Celeb Spotted: Kiran Rao was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, while Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya, and Nabha Natesh attended SIIMA 2026 in Bengaluru.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted: Kiran Rao was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, while Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya, and Nabha Natesh attended SIIMA 2026 in Bengaluru.

Celeb Spotted | Kiran Rao, Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya & Nabha Natesh

1/5
Nabha Natesh was spotted walking the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026, which took place in Bengaluru.
Nabha Natesh was spotted walking the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026, which took place in Bengaluru.
2/5
Naga Chaitanya was spotted looking dapper on the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026, which took place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.
Naga Chaitanya was spotted looking dapper on the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026, which took place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.
3/5
Rukmini Vasanth was seen walking the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026, held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. She is wearing a structured, one-shoulder maroon draped dress cinched with a gold waist belt (kamarbandh), paired with a matching heavy traditional gold statement necklace.
Rukmini Vasanth was seen walking the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026, held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. She is wearing a structured, one-shoulder maroon draped dress cinched with a gold waist belt (kamarbandh), paired with a matching heavy traditional gold statement necklace.
4/5
Shreya Kalra was seen posing on the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026 events held in Bengaluru. She is wearing a bold, glamorous red halter-neck dress featuring a plunging cutout neckline and a high thigh-slit, paired with a sheer black corset-style midriff detail.
Shreya Kalra was seen posing on the red carpet at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2026 events held in Bengaluru. She is wearing a bold, glamorous red halter-neck dress featuring a plunging cutout neckline and a high thigh-slit, paired with a sheer black corset-style midriff detail.
5/5
Kiran Rao was snapped by paparazzi, keeping it casual while taking an auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, Mumbai.
Kiran Rao was snapped by paparazzi, keeping it casual while taking an auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kiran Rao Naga Chaitanya Nabha Natesh South Indian International Movie Awards Shreya Kalra Celebrity Spotted Rukmini Vasanth SIIMA 2026 SIIMA Awards 2026

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Playground Season 5 Winner: Madhuja Ghoshal From Tejasswi Prakash's Team Lifts The Trophy
Playground Season 5 Winner: Madhuja Ghoshal From Tejasswi Prakash's Team Lifts The Trophy
Entertainment
Mahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Shares Baby Bump Photo From TIFF 2026
Mahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Shares Baby Bump Photo From TIFF 2026
Entertainment
Vijay Rushes To Hug Ajith Kumar At Silverstone Ahead Of London's Michelin Le Mans Cup Race: WATCH
Vijay Rushes To Hug Ajith Kumar At Silverstone Ahead Of London's Michelin Le Mans Cup Race: WATCH
Entertainment
CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind
CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

INDIA-CHINA: Modi-Xi Talks Open New Possibilities for Bilateral Ties
XI VISIT: Chinese President Departs Delhi After 24-Hour India Visit
MODI-XI: India-China Talks Take a Positive Turn at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: Global South Gets a Stronger Voice on World Stage
FRIENDSHIP MADE IN DELHI: India Shows a New Path of Global Diplomacy

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget