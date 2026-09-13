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Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya & Nabha Natesh Make SIIMA 2026 Appearance
Celeb Spotted: Kiran Rao was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, while Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya, and Nabha Natesh attended SIIMA 2026 in Bengaluru.
Celeb Spotted | Kiran Rao, Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya & Nabha Natesh
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Rukmini Vasanth, Naga Chaitanya & Nabha Natesh Make SIIMA 2026 Appearance
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