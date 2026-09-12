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Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Step Out In Mumbai
Celeb Spot: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted by paparazzi across Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Badshah & Ayushmann Khurrana turn heads across Mumbai.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Step Out In Mumbai
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