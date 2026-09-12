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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Step Out In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Step Out In Mumbai

Celeb Spot: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted by paparazzi across Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Celeb Spot: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted by paparazzi across Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Badshah & Ayushmann Khurrana turn heads across Mumbai.

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Ayushmann Khurrana was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Versova, Mumbai, where he was seen keeping it casual and waving to the cameras.
Ayushmann Khurrana was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Versova, Mumbai, where he was seen keeping it casual and waving to the cameras.
2/5
Shahid Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi outside his gym in Bandra, Mumbai. He kept it stylish and casual post-workout, wearing a relaxed green checkered shirt layered over a black T-shirt, paired with black track pants and a baseball cap.
Shahid Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi outside his gym in Bandra, Mumbai. He kept it stylish and casual post-workout, wearing a relaxed green checkered shirt layered over a black T-shirt, paired with black track pants and a baseball cap.
3/5
Gauahar Khan and her husband, dancer and content creator Zaid Darbar, were recently spotted by the paparazzi out and about in Andheri, Mumbai.
Gauahar Khan and her husband, dancer and content creator Zaid Darbar, were recently spotted by the paparazzi out and about in Andheri, Mumbai.
4/5
Badshah was spotted in Andheri wearing a streetwear look, featuring that Nike Sportswear Max90 Graphic T-Shirt and casual white pants.
Badshah was spotted in Andheri wearing a streetwear look, featuring that Nike Sportswear Max90 Graphic T-Shirt and casual white pants.
5/5
Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, Mumbai, rocking a casual look with an olive tank top, an oversized jacket, and wide-leg jeans.
Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, Mumbai, rocking a casual look with an olive tank top, an oversized jacket, and wide-leg jeans.
Published at : 12 Sep 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Badshah Bollywood Celebrities Gauahar Khan Zaid Darbar Shahid Kapoor Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrity Spotted Celeb Spotted Mumbai Celebs

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