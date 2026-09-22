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Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone and more seek Bappa’s blessings as Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.
Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone and more were spotted seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
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Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
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Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly, Anupriya Goenka & More Snapped At Ganpati Festivities
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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Elli AvRam, Pragya Jaiswal And More At Sohail Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan
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Celeb Spotted | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Snapped During Pandal Hopping
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Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
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