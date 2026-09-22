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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi

Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi

Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone and more seek Bappa’s blessings as Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone and more seek Bappa’s blessings as Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone and more were spotted seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

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Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also present as they visited the revered Ganpati pandal and sought Bappa’s blessings during the festive celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also present as they visited the revered Ganpati pandal and sought Bappa’s blessings during the festive celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Sunny Leone was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with her husband Daniel Weber. The couple arrived in traditional attire and offered prayers during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. They also applied tika on each other’s foreheads before stopping for a few pictures. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sunny Leone was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with her husband Daniel Weber. The couple arrived in traditional attire and offered prayers during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. They also applied tika on each other’s foreheads before stopping for a few pictures. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Rajat Bedi was spotted at Andheri Cha Raja in Mumbai, where he offered prayers and sought Ganpati’s blessings. The actor was seen in a loose, comfortable traditional outfit as he performed the puja and applied Bappa’s tilak. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rajat Bedi was spotted at Andheri Cha Raja in Mumbai, where he offered prayers and sought Ganpati’s blessings. The actor was seen in a loose, comfortable traditional outfit as he performed the puja and applied Bappa’s tilak. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Parineeti Chopra visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja in a beautiful pink set. The actor offered prayers and also called her husband, Raghav Chadha, so he could seek the deity’s blessings through a video call. She was also seen accepting a coconut from the priest as prasad. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Parineeti Chopra visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja in a beautiful pink set. The actor offered prayers and also called her husband, Raghav Chadha, so he could seek the deity’s blessings through a video call. She was also seen accepting a coconut from the priest as prasad. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Akanksha Chaudhary also visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with her former Splitsvilla X6 contestant Anisha Shinde. The two offered prayers and sought Bappa’s blessings before pausing for a few pictures during the festive outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Akanksha Chaudhary also visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with her former Splitsvilla X6 contestant Anisha Shinde. The two offered prayers and sought Bappa’s blessings before pausing for a few pictures during the festive outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Yogesh Rawat and Abhishek Malhan visited Lalbaugcha Raja together during the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The two were dressed in traditional outfits as they offered prayers and bowed before the Ganpati idol to seek Bappa’s blessings. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Yogesh Rawat and Abhishek Malhan visited Lalbaugcha Raja together during the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The two were dressed in traditional outfits as they offered prayers and bowed before the Ganpati idol to seek Bappa’s blessings. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Krithi Shetty was seen in a beautiful saree as she visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She waited for a few snaps before entering the temple to offer her prayers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Krithi Shetty was seen in a beautiful saree as she visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She waited for a few snaps before entering the temple to offer her prayers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 22 Sep 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Leone Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Parineeti Chopra MUMBAI Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 ABP Live Celeb Spotted Yogesh Rawat Akanksha Chaudhary

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