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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty And More Make Stylish Mumbai Appearances

Celeb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty And More Make Stylish Mumbai Appearances

Celeb Spotted: Samiksha Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were among the celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted: Samiksha Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were among the celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar's chic style, Tamannaah's Red look and Riteish-Genelia's festive outfits steal the show.

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Samiksha Pednekar, who is sister of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was snapped wearing a chic, monochrome navy blue ensemble consisting of a sleeveless satin top featuring a draped high-neck halter or cowl neckline and a matching high-waisted mini skirt accented with dual decorative metallic buttons on the front pockets, with a structured cropped blazer with white contrasting buttons, which she has draped over her shoulders cape-style.
Samiksha Pednekar, who is sister of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was snapped wearing a chic, monochrome navy blue ensemble consisting of a sleeveless satin top featuring a draped high-neck halter or cowl neckline and a matching high-waisted mini skirt accented with dual decorative metallic buttons on the front pockets, with a structured cropped blazer with white contrasting buttons, which she has draped over her shoulders cape-style.
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Preity Zinta, Samiksha, Dino Morea, and others were spotted together at an event, posing together.
Preity Zinta, Samiksha, Dino Morea, and others were spotted together at an event, posing together.
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Suniel Shetty is spotted wearing a sharp and stylish smart-casual outfit consisting of a classic black button-up polo or casual shirt. With a traditional white ceremonial stole with elegant gold, green, and red borders draped around his neck.
Suniel Shetty is spotted wearing a sharp and stylish smart-casual outfit consisting of a classic black button-up polo or casual shirt. With a traditional white ceremonial stole with elegant gold, green, and red borders draped around his neck.
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Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted by paparazzi out and about in Juhu, Mumbai. She turned heads while rocking a comfortable yet eye-catching casual look consisting of a vibrant red zip-up hoodie tracker jacket and matching red sweatpants, layered over a basic white T-shirt. She completed her off-duty ensemble with a classic pair of gold-trimmed aviator sunglasses.
Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted by paparazzi out and about in Juhu, Mumbai. She turned heads while rocking a comfortable yet eye-catching casual look consisting of a vibrant red zip-up hoodie tracker jacket and matching red sweatpants, layered over a basic white T-shirt. She completed her off-duty ensemble with a classic pair of gold-trimmed aviator sunglasses.
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Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were spotted in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, attending a festive Dahi Handi (Janmashtami) celebration. The two brought immense festive energy to the event, coordinating in elegant traditional ethnic outfits—Riteish in a pastel pink embroidered bandhgala vest, and Genelia in a rich maroon heavily embellished anarkali suit.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were spotted in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, attending a festive Dahi Handi (Janmashtami) celebration. The two brought immense festive energy to the event, coordinating in elegant traditional ethnic outfits—Riteish in a pastel pink embroidered bandhgala vest, and Genelia in a rich maroon heavily embellished anarkali suit.
Published at : 05 Sep 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dino Morea Riteish Deshmukh Preity Zinta Suniel Shetty Bhumi Pednekar Genelia D'Souza Tamannaah Bhatia Samiksha Pednekar Genelia D Souza

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