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Celeb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty And More Make Stylish Mumbai Appearances
Celeb Spotted: Samiksha Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were among the celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar's chic style, Tamannaah's Red look and Riteish-Genelia's festive outfits steal the show.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty And More Make Stylish Mumbai Appearances
Celebrities
5 Photos
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Akshay Oberoi And Heli Daruwala Promote ‘Love Lottery’ in Andheri; Kriti Sanon And Others Also Seen In The City
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