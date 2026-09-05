Celeb Spotted | Samiksha Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty And More Make Stylish Mumbai Appearances

Samiksha Pednekar, who is sister of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was snapped wearing a chic, monochrome navy blue ensemble consisting of a sleeveless satin top featuring a draped high-neck halter or cowl neckline and a matching high-waisted mini skirt accented with dual decorative metallic buttons on the front pockets, with a structured cropped blazer with white contrasting buttons, which she has draped over her shoulders cape-style.