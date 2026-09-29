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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Sharma and More were spotted at different locations in Mumbai, drawing attention with their latest public appearances.
Karishma Tanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishan Khattar and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai, grabbing attention with their latest appearances.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style
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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport
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Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.
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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai
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