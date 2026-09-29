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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rupali Ganguly And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Sharma and More were spotted at different locations in Mumbai, drawing attention with their latest public appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Sharma and More were spotted at different locations in Mumbai, drawing attention with their latest public appearances.

Karishma Tanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishan Khattar and other celebrities were spotted in Mumbai, grabbing attention with their latest appearances.

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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted near a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The actor opted for a casual look for his outing and was seen making his way out of the studio. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted near a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The actor opted for a casual look for his outing and was seen making his way out of the studio. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Television actress Rupali Ganguly was recently spotted at a birthday celebration in Mumbai. The Anupamaa star made a stylish appearance in a vibrant orange outfit and happily posed for the paparazzi. Her bright look and cheerful presence caught the attention of photographers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Television actress Rupali Ganguly was recently spotted at a birthday celebration in Mumbai. The Anupamaa star made a stylish appearance in a vibrant orange outfit and happily posed for the paparazzi. Her bright look and cheerful presence caught the attention of photographers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actor Riteish Deshmukh made a stylish appearance at a trailer launch event in Mumbai. The actor posed for the cameras and interacted with members of the media and guests at the event. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Riteish Deshmukh made a stylish appearance at a trailer launch event in Mumbai. The actor posed for the cameras and interacted with members of the media and guests at the event. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actress Karishma Tanna was also spotted in Mumbai during one of her recent public appearances. The actress kept her look stylish and effortless as she stepped out. She was photographed by the paparazzi during the outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress Karishma Tanna was also spotted in Mumbai during one of her recent public appearances. The actress kept her look stylish and effortless as she stepped out. She was photographed by the paparazzi during the outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actress Neha Sharma was spotted at the airport as she made her way towards the terminal. She opted for a comfortable yet stylish casual look for her travel appearance. The actress was photographed while navigating the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress Neha Sharma was spotted at the airport as she made her way towards the terminal. She opted for a comfortable yet stylish casual look for her travel appearance. The actress was photographed while navigating the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actor Ishaan Khatter was also spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Keeping his airport style casual and comfortable, the actor was seen heading towards the terminal. His appearance was captured by photographers as he made his way through the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Ishaan Khatter was also spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Keeping his airport style casual and comfortable, the actor was seen heading towards the terminal. His appearance was captured by photographers as he made his way through the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Neha Sharma Ishaan Khatter Rupali Ganguly Salman Khan ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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