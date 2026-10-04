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Celeb Spotted | Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma And Others Serve Stylish Looks
Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Avinash Mishra turned heads at Khatron Ke Khiladi events with stylish looks.
Celeb Spotted | Shagun Sharma’s gown, Jasmin Bhasin’s draped look and more best dressed.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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