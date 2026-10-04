India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma And Others Serve Stylish Looks

Celeb Spotted | Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma And Others Serve Stylish Looks

Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Avinash Mishra turned heads at Khatron Ke Khiladi events with stylish looks.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Avinash Mishra turned heads at Khatron Ke Khiladi events with stylish looks.

Celeb Spotted | Shagun Sharma’s gown, Jasmin Bhasin’s draped look and more best dressed.

1/5
Rubina Dilaik was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press meet. She is wearing a paisley-printed cape jacket layered over a short khaki skirt, paired with a statement turquoise choker and tinted sunglasses.
Rubina Dilaik was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press meet. She is wearing a paisley-printed cape jacket layered over a short khaki skirt, paired with a statement turquoise choker and tinted sunglasses.
2/5
Shagun Shrama was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press meet. She is wearing a glamorous, shimmering off-white cowl-neck gown with elegant draped detailing and a thigh-high slit.
Shagun Shrama was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press meet. She is wearing a glamorous, shimmering off-white cowl-neck gown with elegant draped detailing and a thigh-high slit.
3/5
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 press meet. She is wearing a sage green draped outfit featuring a sleek, high-neck halter bodysuit paired with a flowing maxi skirt.
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 press meet. She is wearing a sage green draped outfit featuring a sleek, high-neck halter bodysuit paired with a flowing maxi skirt.
4/5
Rithvik Dhanjani was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 grand finale shoot. He is wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a dark shirt, matching jacket, trousers, and sunglasses.
Rithvik Dhanjani was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 grand finale shoot. He is wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a dark shirt, matching jacket, trousers, and sunglasses.
5/5
Avinash Mishra was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 press meet. He is wearing a sleek black bomber jacket layered over a matching black crew-neck T-shirt and dark trousers, accessorized with round sunglasses.
Avinash Mishra was spotted at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 press meet. He is wearing a sleek black bomber jacket layered over a matching black crew-neck T-shirt and dark trousers, accessorized with round sunglasses.
Published at : 04 Oct 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasmin Bhasin Rithvik Dhanjani Avinash Mishra Shagun Sharma Rubina Dilaik Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Khatron Ke Khiladi Press Meet

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'Bigg Boss 6' Fame Imam Siddique Calls Salman Khan’s Remark ‘Defamatory’, Seeks Clarification
'Bigg Boss 6' Fame Imam Siddique Calls Salman Khan’s Remark ‘Defamatory’, Seeks Clarification
Entertainment
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina Refuses To Answer Question About Komal Rani Swarnkar
Entertainment
‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ Review: Is Saying ‘No’ A Crime? Mrunal Thakur’s Courtroom Drama Forces The Question
‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ Review: Is Saying ‘No’ A Crime? Mrunal Thakur’s Courtroom Drama Forces The Question
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle
Javed Akhtar Went 3 Days Without Food, Slept On Footpaths: Shabana Azmi Recalls His Early Struggle
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

India Breaking: Day 2 of ‘Save Democracy’ March Sees Protests Across Cities Over EC Row
Mumbai Breaking: Thackeray Brothers March Against EC, Target CEC Over Voter Irregularities
UP Politics: Imran Masood Made Congress Working President, Rift With SP Widens
Aviation Breaking: Pilot Saves 174 Lives After Mid-Air Attack on Flydubai Flight
Uttarakhand Breaking: Long Weekend Rush Triggers Massive Traffic Jams in Hill Stations

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget