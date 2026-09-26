Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai at a grand promotional event for his upcoming epic mythological film, Ramayana: Part 1. He was seen offering prayers and replicating the iconic mythological scene on stage by lifting the massive, ornate Shiv Dhanush (Lord Shiva's bow). He is wearing a coordinated semi-traditional, all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, deep dark navy-to-black kurta and a matching buttoned Nehru jacket (waistcoat) layered over it, with a metallic wristwatch with a dark strap.