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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport

Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey attended a grand promotional showcase for Ramayana: Part 1, featuring a global interaction with MrBeast.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey attended a grand promotional showcase for Ramayana: Part 1, featuring a global interaction with MrBeast.

Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan & Fatima Sana Shaikh seen in Mumbai.

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Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together in Mumbai at a high-profile, special promotional showcase event for their upcoming magnum opus film, Ramayana: Part 1. The event also featured a global crossover interaction with popular YouTube creator MrBeast.
Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together in Mumbai at a high-profile, special promotional showcase event for their upcoming magnum opus film, Ramayana: Part 1. The event also featured a global crossover interaction with popular YouTube creator MrBeast.
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Shruti Haasan was spotted by paparazzi navigating through the departure terminal at the Mumbai Airport. She opted for a graceful, soft pink cotton saree adorned with delicate purple, yellow, and red floral motifs and a matching light pink blouse with classic half sleeves.
Shruti Haasan was spotted by paparazzi navigating through the departure terminal at the Mumbai Airport. She opted for a graceful, soft pink cotton saree adorned with delicate purple, yellow, and red floral motifs and a matching light pink blouse with classic half sleeves.
3/5
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai at a grand promotional event for his upcoming epic mythological film, Ramayana: Part 1. He was seen offering prayers and replicating the iconic mythological scene on stage by lifting the massive, ornate Shiv Dhanush (Lord Shiva's bow). He is wearing a coordinated semi-traditional, all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, deep dark navy-to-black kurta and a matching buttoned Nehru jacket (waistcoat) layered over it, with a metallic wristwatch with a dark strap.
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai at a grand promotional event for his upcoming epic mythological film, Ramayana: Part 1. He was seen offering prayers and replicating the iconic mythological scene on stage by lifting the massive, ornate Shiv Dhanush (Lord Shiva's bow). He is wearing a coordinated semi-traditional, all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved, deep dark navy-to-black kurta and a matching buttoned Nehru jacket (waistcoat) layered over it, with a metallic wristwatch with a dark strap.
4/5
Sai Pallavi was spotted in Mumbai, smiling and waving to the paparazzi outside a venue for the Ramayana: Part 1 promotional showcase. She is wearing a shimmering golden-orange Kanjivaram silk saree with an embellished border, a matching embroidered blouse, and traditional gold jewelry.
Sai Pallavi was spotted in Mumbai, smiling and waving to the paparazzi outside a venue for the Ramayana: Part 1 promotional showcase. She is wearing a shimmering golden-orange Kanjivaram silk saree with an embellished border, a matching embroidered blouse, and traditional gold jewelry.
5/5
Fatima Sana Shaikh was captured by paparazzi while enjoying a casual evening stroll through the streets of Bandra, Mumbai. She wears a comfortable off-duty street look featuring an oversized, relaxed-fit dark blue button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and Light-wash, wide-leg baggy denim jeans.
Fatima Sana Shaikh was captured by paparazzi while enjoying a casual evening stroll through the streets of Bandra, Mumbai. She wears a comfortable off-duty street look featuring an oversized, relaxed-fit dark blue button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and Light-wash, wide-leg baggy denim jeans.
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Shruti Haasan Bollywood Celebrities Fatima Sana Shaikh Sai Pallavi Shruti Haasan Saree Look MrBeast Ravie Dubey Ramayana Part 1 Celebrity Spotted Ramayana Promotional Event Fatima Sana Shaikh Bandra

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