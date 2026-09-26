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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey attended a grand promotional showcase for Ramayana: Part 1, featuring a global interaction with MrBeast.
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan & Fatima Sana Shaikh seen in Mumbai.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport
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Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.
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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
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Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
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Celeb Spotted | Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty And More Snapped In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, Radhika Madan And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
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Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.
Nayanima Basu
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