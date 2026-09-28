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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana promote 'Udta Teer'; Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others were seen in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Mumbai witnessed several celebrity sightings as Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday, while Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted Udta Teer.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style
Celebrities
5 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted In Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani And Others Seen In The City
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan , Jackie Shroff and More Light Up T-Series Office With Ganpati Festivities.
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Kartik Aaryan, Veer Pahariya At Lalbaugcha Raja; Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And More Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
7 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone And More Offer Prayers During Ganesh Chaturthi
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma Seek Ganpati Blessings; Varun Dhawan, Junaid Khan And More Snapped
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani And More Step Out In Style
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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Attend Ramayana Showcase; Shruti Haasan Turns Heads At Airport
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