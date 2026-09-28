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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Seen In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana promote 'Udta Teer'; Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others were seen in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana promote 'Udta Teer'; Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others were seen in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Mumbai witnessed several celebrity sightings as Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday, while Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted Udta Teer.

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Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on September 28 and celebrated his birthday with fans and paparazzi outside his Mumbai home. The actor stepped out to greet photographers and fans before cutting a cake. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on September 28 and celebrated his birthday with fans and paparazzi outside his Mumbai home. The actor stepped out to greet photographers and fans before cutting a cake. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Ranbir was spotted on the balcony with wife Alia Bhatt as photographers gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. The couple appeared together briefly from the balcony, giving the paparazzi a glimpse of their birthday celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ranbir was spotted on the balcony with wife Alia Bhatt as photographers gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. The couple appeared together briefly from the balcony, giving the paparazzi a glimpse of their birthday celebrations. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Neha Sharma was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra, effortlessly blending elegance with a casual street-style look. The actress looked glamorous in an all-black ensemble that featured a stylish zip-up shirt, paired with a crossbody bag and comfortable white sneakers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Neha Sharma was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra, effortlessly blending elegance with a casual street-style look. The actress looked glamorous in an all-black ensemble that featured a stylish zip-up shirt, paired with a crossbody bag and comfortable white sneakers. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently in the promotional phase for their upcoming film Udta Teer. The duo's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati has been reported as part of the film's promotional activities. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently in the promotional phase for their upcoming film Udta Teer. The duo's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati has been reported as part of the film's promotional activities. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Karisma Kapoor was spotted at a glamorous event in Mumbai. The actress looked elegant as she arrived at the venue and posed for the cameras. Dressed in a stylish ensemble, Karisma exuded her signature charm and grace during the appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Karisma Kapoor was spotted at a glamorous event in Mumbai. The actress looked elegant as she arrived at the venue and posed for the cameras. Dressed in a stylish ensemble, Karisma exuded her signature charm and grace during the appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted on the sets of the Indian Game Show in Mumbai. The couple was seen arriving at the venue for the shoot, with paparazzi capturing their presence outside the sets. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted on the sets of the Indian Game Show in Mumbai. The couple was seen arriving at the venue for the shoot, with paparazzi capturing their presence outside the sets. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Neha Sharma Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Sara Ali Khan Ayushmann Khurrana ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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