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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty & Aditya Roy Kapur Get Clicked Around Mumbai
Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mira Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted making stylish appearances across Mumbai.
B-Town celebs were spotted making stylish appearances across Mumbai.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty & Aditya Roy Kapur Get Clicked Around Mumbai
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7 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty & Aditya Roy Kapur Get Clicked Around Mumbai