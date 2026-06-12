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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty & Aditya Roy Kapur Get Clicked Around Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty & Aditya Roy Kapur Get Clicked Around Mumbai

Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mira Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted making stylish appearances across Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Nysa Devgan, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mira Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted making stylish appearances across Mumbai.

B-Town celebs were spotted making stylish appearances across Mumbai.

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Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty nails the airport look, pairing a sharp black blazer over a denim shirt and wide-legged jeans while posing at the Mumbai airport. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty nails the airport look, pairing a sharp black blazer over a denim shirt and wide-legged jeans while posing at the Mumbai airport. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
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Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan defines off-duty style in a bright orange button-down shirt, striped trousers, and statement sunglasses as she steps out in Banda. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan defines off-duty style in a bright orange button-down shirt, striped trousers, and statement sunglasses as she steps out in Banda. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Celebs Aditya Roy Kapoor ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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