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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets

Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Nikhil Mehra, Golubhai Badalia and Ashneer Grover were spotted on the sets of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Nikhil Mehra, Golubhai Badalia and Ashneer Grover were spotted on the sets of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Nayanthara make stylish Mumbai appearances.

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Nayanthara was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. Keeping it simple yet chic, the
Nayanthara was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. Keeping it simple yet chic, the "Lady Superstar" was styled in a relaxed casual outfit featuring a plain black T-shirt paired with oversized, baggy blue denim jeans.
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Ananya Panday was spotted by the paparazzi outside a popular salon in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen waving at the cameras while flaunting her fresh new layered haircut and voluminous blow-dry look.
Ananya Panday was spotted by the paparazzi outside a popular salon in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen waving at the cameras while flaunting her fresh new layered haircut and voluminous blow-dry look.
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Diamond merchant and high-net-worth investor Golubhai Badalia and Former Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover were spotted by the paparazzi on the filming sets of the business reality show
Diamond merchant and high-net-worth investor Golubhai Badalia and Former Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover were spotted by the paparazzi on the filming sets of the business reality show "Pitch To Get Rich" (Season 2) at FEF Studios.
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Nikhil Mehra, was spotted by paparazzi on the sets of the fashion-business reality show
Nikhil Mehra, was spotted by paparazzi on the sets of the fashion-business reality show "Pitch To Get Rich" (Season 2) at FEF Studios. Stylized in a rich burgundy velvet blazer, he is the visionary creator behind the JioHotstar streaming series.
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Malaika Arora was spotted by paparazzi on the sets of the fashion-business reality show
Malaika Arora was spotted by paparazzi on the sets of the fashion-business reality show "Pitch To Get Rich" (Season 2) at FEF Studios. She was seen making a stylish entrance dressed in a sequined blazer, a white pussy-bow blouse, and blue denim jeans, as she joined the show as an investor and jury member.
Published at : 30 Aug 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Celebrities Ananya Panday Nayanthara Malaika Arora Ashneer Grover Celebrity Spotting ABP Live Celeb Spotted Nikhil Mehra Golubhai Badalia Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 FEF Studios

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