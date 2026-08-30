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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Nikhil Mehra, Golubhai Badalia and Ashneer Grover were spotted on the sets of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Nayanthara make stylish Mumbai appearances.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets
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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Nikhil Mehra Spotted On 'Pitch To Get Rich' Sets
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