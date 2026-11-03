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Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party
Khushi Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash dazzle at the Nailinit Diwali party, while Sairah Khan showcases ethnic glamour. Ranbir Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari are spotted in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | From Khushi Kapoor’s glam look to Ranbir Kapoor’s airport style, see pics.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party
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