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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party

Celeb Spotted | Khushi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Turn Heads At Nailinit Diwali Party

Khushi Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash dazzle at the Nailinit Diwali party, while Sairah Khan showcases ethnic glamour. Ranbir Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari are spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Khushi Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash dazzle at the Nailinit Diwali party, while Sairah Khan showcases ethnic glamour. Ranbir Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari are spotted in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | From Khushi Kapoor’s glam look to Ranbir Kapoor’s airport style, see pics.

1/5
Khushi Kapoor is wearing a heavily embellished, sparkly silver corset-style evening gown. She is attending the Nailinit Diwali party in Mumbai.
Khushi Kapoor is wearing a heavily embellished, sparkly silver corset-style evening gown. She is attending the Nailinit Diwali party in Mumbai.
2/5
Sairah Khan, daughter of filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. She is wearing a green, embellished, sequined traditional lehenga saree at the star-studded Nailinit Diwali party in Mumbai.
Sairah Khan, daughter of filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. She is wearing a green, embellished, sequined traditional lehenga saree at the star-studded Nailinit Diwali party in Mumbai.
3/5
Tejasswi Prakash is wearing a glamorous royal blue embroidered saree with a heavily embellished halter blouse. She is attending the Nailinit Diwali party in Mumbai.
Tejasswi Prakash is wearing a glamorous royal blue embroidered saree with a heavily embellished halter blouse. She is attending the Nailinit Diwali party in Mumbai.
4/5
Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a casual navy blue full-sleeved athleisure top and matching dark grey shorts. She is spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a casual navy blue full-sleeved athleisure top and matching dark grey shorts. She is spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai.
Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a casual navy blue full-sleeved athleisure top and matching dark grey shorts. She is spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai. Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a casual navy blue full-sleeved athleisure top and matching dark grey shorts. She is spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai.
5/5
Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a light-wash oversized denim jacket over a white T-shirt, dark track pants, sunglasses, and a New York Yankees cap at the Mumbai Airport.
Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a light-wash oversized denim jacket over a white T-shirt, dark track pants, sunglasses, and a New York Yankees cap at the Mumbai Airport.
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Celebrities Aditi Rao Hydari TEJASSWI PRAKASH Khushi Kapoor Sairah Khan Nailinit Diwali Party

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