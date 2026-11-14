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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parul Gulati, Sunita Ahuja, Farah Khan and Avneet Kaur were spotted at different Mumbai locations, serving distinct fashion looks in casual and chic outfits.
Celeb Spotted | Sunita Ahuja goes shopping, Farah Khan visits salon; Kareena, Avneet spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style
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