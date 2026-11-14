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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style

Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Avneet Kaur At Mumbai Airport; Parul Gulati, Farah Khan Step Out In Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parul Gulati, Sunita Ahuja, Farah Khan and Avneet Kaur were spotted at different Mumbai locations, serving distinct fashion looks in casual and chic outfits.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parul Gulati, Sunita Ahuja, Farah Khan and Avneet Kaur were spotted at different Mumbai locations, serving distinct fashion looks in casual and chic outfits.

Celeb Spotted | Sunita Ahuja goes shopping, Farah Khan visits salon; Kareena, Avneet spotted in Mumbai.

1/5
Parul Gulati is spotted at an AJIO Luxe event wearing a double-breasted white blazer dress, sheer black tights, narrow brown-tinted sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a padlock pendant necklace.
Parul Gulati is spotted at an AJIO Luxe event wearing a double-breasted white blazer dress, sheer black tights, narrow brown-tinted sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a padlock pendant necklace.
2/5
Sunita Ahuja is spotted outside a Nike store in Mumbai wearing a navy blue and white Chikankari embroidered kurta set, purple-framed glasses, a gold pendant, and carrying a shopping bag.
Sunita Ahuja is spotted outside a Nike store in Mumbai wearing a navy blue and white Chikankari embroidered kurta set, purple-framed glasses, a gold pendant, and carrying a shopping bag.
3/5
Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a relaxed olive-green button-down shirt, dark blue jeans, black sunglasses, and carrying a brown shoulder bag.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a relaxed olive-green button-down shirt, dark blue jeans, black sunglasses, and carrying a brown shoulder bag.
4/5
Farah Khan is spotted at a salon in Juhu, Mumbai, wearing a blue bandhani-printed tunic, dark trousers, sunglasses on her head, and carrying a black-and-white patterned tote bag.
Farah Khan is spotted at a salon in Juhu, Mumbai, wearing a blue bandhani-printed tunic, dark trousers, sunglasses on her head, and carrying a black-and-white patterned tote bag.
5/5
Avneet Kaur is spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a white V-neck kurti, floral-printed salwar pants, pink bangles, silver jhumka earrings, and bright lime-green platform heels.
Avneet Kaur is spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a white V-neck kurti, floral-printed salwar pants, pink bangles, silver jhumka earrings, and bright lime-green platform heels.
Published at : 14 Nov 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Bollywood Celebrities Avneet Kaur Sunita Ahuja Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood Fashion Airport Fashion Celeb Spotted Celebrity Spottings

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